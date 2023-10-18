Lisa Rinna Returns to TV 10 Months After RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna is making a return to TV – and it’s more terrifying than a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dinner party.

The Rinna Beauty founder announced her departure from the Bravo reality show in January 2023 after eight seasons. In October 2023, fans got a first look at Rinna’s first post-RHOBH acting role on “American Horror Stories.” She also gave an update on her life after The Real Housewives.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Appeared in the ‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer

In October 2023, fans got a first look at Rinna’s role on “American Horror Stories” when Hulu released the trailer for the four-part Huluween 2023 event. In the clip, Rinna’s role from the episode “Tapeworm” is teased. The former Bravo star plays an evil modeling agent in the anthology series, per E! News.

For her AHS role, Rinna rocks long hair and glasses as she instructs her client, played by Laura Kariuki, “Smize for the camera, sweetie.” Later, Rinna’s character alludes to the “Tapeworm” title when Kariuki’s character says it feels like “there’s a monster inside” of her. “But are you hungry?” Rinna’s character asks.

In June, Deadline reported that Rinna would appear in an episode of the upcoming third season of AHS and had already concluded filming. The series, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is a spinoff of the popular “American Horror Story” franchise.

“Tapeworm” will premiere on October 26, 2023 on Hulu.

Lisa Rinna Said She Feels ‘Heavenly’ After leaving RHOBH

Rinna left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after a rocky season that included a dark, off-camera incident with Kathy Hilton. Rinna took the brunt of the hate after she alleged that Hilton said horrible things about her sister Kyle Richards and her family. At the RHOBH reunion, Hilton even called Rinna “the biggest bully in Hollywood.”

Days after announcing she was leaving “The Real Housewives,” Rinna told Interview magazine, “I think everything Housewives has to go away for a while, which is good.”

“It’s time for a break,” the former “Days of Our Lives” star added. “Not a pause, I don’t go on pause. You don’t put me on pause. I go bye-bye. You know what I’m saying?”

In May 2023, Rinna explained she knew it was time to make an exit from the reality show when she began getting threats from viewers. “We were getting death threats,” she told The Evening Standard in an interview. “Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’”

Months later, Rinna told “Live With Kelly & Mark” she’s thrilled to be away from the toxic RHOBH environment “I feel heavenly,” she said on October 2023. “I feel heavenly. I’m so happy, I just, I’ve got to tell you, I’m really pleased with my life right now. Aren’t you guys happy? That’s what it’s all about, so I feel very blessed.”

Rinna previously told Us Weekly she’s loving her post-Housewives life. “It has been heaven, absolute heaven,” she said in March. “I mean, I’ve been to Paris and London, and I’ve been able to travel and go to fashion shows. I’m having really the time of my life.”

“I mean, it’s perfect. Couldn’t have come at a better time,” she added.

