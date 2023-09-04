Fans Praise Allison Holker as ‘Best Mother’ After She Shares Post About Maddox

Allison Holker hit the gym with her son, Maddox, and fans are really excited about it.

On August 25, 2023, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared an update of sorts, with Maddox working out with a trainer, learning some new skills, such as boxing.

“Getting stronger,” Holker captioned the Instagram post. Maddox appeared to be working out at MackFit, a gym in North Hollywood. The owner, who goes by Mack, has worked out with dozens of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow, as evidenced by his social media accounts.

Maddox, who turned 7 in March 2023, appeared focused on the task at hand, but he looks like he was having a lot of fun, too. Holker has been forced to readjust to life as a single mother after the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Loved to See Maddox Boss at the Gym & Praised Allison Holker for Being a Great Mother

Holker has been focusing on her children following the death of her husband, and has often shared photos and videos of them on social media. While she has admitted to going through very difficult periods, she strives to be the best mother that she can be so that her children can continue to grow and thrive as they heal.

Many fans have taken note of this and commented on Holker’s Instagram post showing her love and support. In one photo, Holker posed behind Maddox, who was hanging from a squat rack. He then put on a pair of boxing gloves and practiced some jabs and crosses with his trainer. He also did some resistance training.

“You guys are the best. Best mom in the world. How lucky they are to have you @allisonholker. We love so much,” one person wrote.

“Yes. Best mother in the world!! Look at your little man!!!!” another Instagram user added.

“You are such an inspiration!! You have a beautiful family and you lead by example. We hope you will all dance more soon,” a third comment read.

“Your children are so resilient. Love seeing them, and you thriving, and surviving. God bless all of you. Big warm hugs & love sent,” someone else said.

Maddox Boss Has Been Playing Basketball

Holker didn’t share why she brought her son to the gym, but it seems like he’s really enjoying playing basketball, so it’s possible that he’s honing some of skills and working on some related drills that will improve his performance on the court.

A couple of weeks ago, Holker shared a video of Maddox scoring a few baskets.

“My brave and sweet Maddox over came so much to have that confidence out on the court. Im so proud of him for pushing forward!! I love forever and always MADDOX!!” Holker captioned an Instagram post on August 12, 2023.

The post received tons of positive feedback and more than 55,000 likes. Amongst the comments was one from “Dancing With the Stars” judge, Derek Hough.

“Let’s go buddy !!!!” Hough wrote.

