DWTS Alum’s Daughter Speaks Out on Family Estrangement

Kate Gosselin’s daughter spoke out about ongoing drama within her family.

In July 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 alum’s daughter Mady posted to her Instagram story after her estranged sextuplet brother Collin did a TV interview to allege that their mother was abusive to him.

In a rare statement, Mady, who is the eldest daughter of Kate and her estranged ex-husband Jon, made serious allegations against her estranged 19-year-old brother.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mady Gosselin Accused Her Brother of Violence and Hate Speech

On July 19, 2023, Mady Gosselin posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram stories in response to her brother’s interview for the Vice TV documentary “Dark Side of the 2000s.”

In her statement, Mady wrote that she has tried to let her brother “live privately” in the years following the conclusion of the family’s TLC reality show, “Jon and Kate Plus 8.” But she added that following Collin’s new TV interview, she felt she had to “set the record straight.”

“I do not owe allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year),” Mady alleged. “Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others … in my life, and I refuse to compromise for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private.”

Mady added that she will not engage in “further conversation” about repairing her relationship with her brother after “reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech.”

“I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them,” she alleged.

As of this writing, Collin Gosselin has not responded to his sister’s allegations. Heavy reached out to reps for both Jon and Kate Gosselin for comment.

Collin Gosselin Accused His Mother of Ostracizing Him

After Jon and Kate Gosselin split in 2009, Kate raised children Mady, Cara, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel, and Leah in the family’s Pennsylvania mansion. But in 2016, Collin, then age 12, was sent to a facility for children with “special needs.” At the time, Kate told People, “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things.”

“This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own,” Kate added. “By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted.”

Collin was later taken out of the facility and went to live with his father. He has been estranged from Kate ever since.

On the Vice TV special, Collin admitted he “wasn’t a “perfect child,” but added, “My misbehaving was no different than from my siblings.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Collin described the behavioral facility as “really dark” and said it put a toll on him mentally. He also alleged that his mother sent him to the psychiatric facility because he outed her behavior to others.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that, you know, my mother was … can I use the word abusive or are they not allowed to use that on air?” Collin said on the Vice TV program, before alleging that his mother “sent [him] away” because he revealed family secrets.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out,” he alleged.

In November 2022, Collin told Entertainment Tonight that his relationship with his mother ended after he was sent to the behavioral facility. “After being there, I didn’t have a relationship with her,” he told the outlet. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom.”

In June 2023, Kate attended the high school graduation of Hannah and Collin, but she did not speak to Collin and he did not acknowledge her at all in a post-graduation thank you message posted on Instagram.

