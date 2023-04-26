Fans React to Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Unexpected Car Video: WATCH

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared his condolences on the death of longtime DWTS judge, Len Goodman.

Shortly after the news was reported, Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to record a candid video of himself that he filmed while sitting in a car. As many fans know, Chmerkovskiy and Goodman were known to bump heads every now and again, but Chmerkovskiy took some time to make it clear that both men had a lot of respect for one another, regardless of their differences.

“Sad day for the dance world with the passing of Len Goodman,” Chmerkovskiy began. “I woke up to a very emotional wife and felt sad. We may not have been the best of friends but, I too say it how I see it just like Len did. And the quality for which I really did respect him. There’s simply no Maksim Chmerkovskiy from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ without Len Goodman,” he continued.

Chmerkovskiy competed on DWTS for 15 seasons. He left the show after season 25. Goodman, who had been on nearly every season of DWTS since it debuted in 2005, died on April 22, 2023, in a hospice facility in Kent after he was diagnosed with bone cancer, according to The New York Times.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Says His Relationship With Len Goodman ‘Was Very Respectful’

While most people from “Dancing With the Stars” penned tributes to post on their Instagram Stories and/or feeds, Chmerkovskiy decided to share a video, perhaps as a way to clear the air and really make a point.

As he filmed himself, Chmerkovskiy had a somber tone. He expressed a deep respect for Goodman and said that he is “very sad” hearing the news.

“It saddens me that our relationship is portrayed combatively, but that’s the card that we were dealt. Our relationship behind the scenes was very respectful. And I’m very sad with passing of Len Goodman. Condolences to his family and my condolences to all of us, his extended family, and people that will carry that association forever. Rest in peace, Len Goodman. I love you, my friend.

Many Fans Praised Maks Chmerkovskiy for Speaking Out

Given the somewhat complicated nature of Chmerkovskiy’s relationship with Goodman, some fans were happy to see that he spoke out following Goodman’s death and praised him for doing so.

“You two were the most dynamic pairing. So many memories,” Chmerkovskiy’s younger brother Val Chmerkovskiy commented.

“No matter what happened on screen. Those of us who really knew. We felt the respect between both of you. Rip legend,” one person wrote in the comments section of Chmerkovskiy’s Instagram post.

“I am so happy to see your post. You came to mind when I heard of Len’s passing and knew you would post something. I’m sorry for your loss. You and Peta take care of each other,” another fan added.

“You respected him and he respected you. You both were passionate about dance and it was a pleasure seeing you all every season. One of the reasons why I feel [sic] in love with the show. My prayers to you and everyone who’s affected by this loss,” another comment read.

