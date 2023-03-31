Fans React to Maks Chmerkovskiy & Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd’s ‘Make Out’ Video

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd shared a new dance video to their Instagram feeds on March 25, 2023, and fans are reacting to the couple’s love for one another. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros chose Bachata for their latest choreographed number.

“Sometimes we make out. Sometimes we Bachata. Sometimes both,” Chmerkovskiy captioned the video. The two started out with their lips locked before dancing a bit of Bachata. Their routine included a dip, as Murgatroyd showed off her growing belly in a cut-out, hip-hugging black dress. Chmerkovskiy was dressed casually in black and white shorts, a black shirt, and a pair of Vans sneakers — complete with socks.

Since Murgatroyd announced her second pregnancy in January 2023, she and her husband have been posting dance videos regularly. Most of the videos are well-received by fans, including their Bachata.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Expressed Enjoyment Over Seeing the Love Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd

Shortly after the video was shared, dozens of Instagram users filled the comments section with words of support. Many fans say they really could feel the love between Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd come through in this particular video.

“Please don’t ever stop dancing with her. I love watching the love between you both. Inspiring,” one person wrote.

“Max [sic] I have been watching you since the first Dancing show!! I have never seen you so happy and smiling and proud!! Congratulations!! I have loved you from the start. PETA glows and is such a good person for you!!” someone else added.

“I hope the love you both share can help make the world a little better for us all! Please stay safe and thank you for sharing your pregnancy story with your fans,” a third Instagram user said.

“Love you all so much, the tenderness and sweetness, not to mention all that sexy from both of you, makes my day,” read a fourth comment.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Will Welcome Their Baby in June 2023

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd will welcome their second child in June 2023. The couple has not shared the baby’s sex, though plenty of fans have been taking their best guesses, based on Murgatroyd’s belly shape.

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Murgatroyd opened up about her pregnancy journey, sharing with People magazine that she had previously suffered three miscarriages. She then started IVF and had been taking fans along to her doctors appointments via her Instagram Stories. However, her first round was not successful.

Murgatroyd ended up getting pregnant on her own, ahead of her second IVF attempt.

“All natural, it happened,” she told People in another interview. “I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks,” she continued.

On March 23, 2023, Murgatroyd shared a video of herself caressing her tummy. “I’ve dreamt about you for 3 years my little love,” she captioned the post.

Murgaroyd and Chmerkovskiy are parents to a 6-year-old old son named Shai.

