DWTS Fans React to Unexpected Franchise News

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are reacting to the news that Julianne Hough will be replacing Tyra Banks as co-host on season 32 — and the reactions appear to be mixed.

While some fans commented on Hough’s Instagram announcement with complete excitement and joy that she will be taking on this new role in the ballroom, the overall feeling on Reddit seems a bit more subdued.

Fans weren’t sure who would replace Banks, but names being thrown into the mix included Cheryl Burke, Leah Remini, and Emma Slater. Some DWTS fans even wondered if producers would bring back former host Tom Bergeron after he was suddenly let go from the series in 2020.

ABC wasted no time getting Hough on board, as Variety confirmed the news just days after TMZ posted a video of Banks saying she was done hosting the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Don’t Have Strong Feelings 1 Way or Another About Julianne Hough’s Return to DWTS

Hough previously appeared as a pro on DWTS, winning back-to-back Mirrorball Trophies in seasons 4 and 5 with Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves. She left the show after season 8 to pursue other opportunities, but returned as a judge in 2014, leaving again in 2017.

She has spent the past few years doing things from productions with Disney to performing on Broadway, but seems really excited to be back with her “Dancing” family. Some fans, however, aren’t quite as pumped up for her return.

“I think she will be a good co-host. I also think there were many other potential candidates who could have filled this role,” one person wrote.

“Not excited but I don’t hate it and I think she’ll do fine,” someone else added.

“Eh, I’m on the fence. She’s cute, but I haven’t really seen her host anything. I’m wasn’t really a fan of hers as a judge either. She was nice enough, but kind of…..vanilla? I don’t know how to explain it,” a third Redditor said, adding “I will give her a fair change but I’m not excited about it.”

“I personally don’t think host matters as much as some others do, but think she’ll be fine,” read another comment.

Derek Hough Is Excited to Have His Sister Back on the Show

Shortly after the news was announced, ballroom pro turned judge Derek Hough reacted to the news on Instagram.

“Here We Go ! Season 32 is officially official. Yes, I will be on @dancingwiththestars and Touring the Country simultaneously so you can all tell me in person if you agree with my scores in real time. Is it FALL yet ? Can’t wait! Oh. I hear we have a new co-host. She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce,” he captioned an Instagram post, also confirming his own season 32 return.

Later on, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about having his little sister on the show.

“You know, it makes sense. I mean Julianne is an alum, you know. She’s won the show twice. She’s a part of the family, you know what I mean? And so when I heard the news too, I was like, ‘That makes sense,'” he told the outlet on March 20, 2023.

“I’ve known for like a few days, but it still was relatively new to me and I was like, ‘That’s perfect,'” he continued, adding, “It feels right. It feels natural and I’m really excited. [I’m] really, really excited to see her and Alfonso do their thing and their chemistry and their energy. I mean, they could probably do a full dance routine together.”

READ NEXT: Maks Chmerkovskiy & Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Lose Followers After Latest Duet