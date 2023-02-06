Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Serious Message From Doctor After MRI Results

On February 3, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a text message that he received from his doctor after he had an MRI done on his lower back.

“Should of [sic] been your focus many years ago when I told you that was what you needed. This is what will control your life if you don’t build a strong posterior chain especially as you are aging, other wise you are definitely f*****,” the text from Chmerkovskiy’s doctor read.

While the message does sound serious, the ballroom pro told his fans not to be “alarmed.”

“I definitely got this and there’s nothing anyone but me should worry about. Doc followed up with rehab protocol, made few arrangements and I can not wait to get tuned up,” Chmerkovskiy wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Has Been Focused on Workouts to Strengthen the Muscles in His Lower Back

The DWTS pro really took matters into his own hands and has added in some gym routines that focus on the muscles in his lower back.

“Far from the first time I’ve been hurt or had to deal with past deficiencies, or was told I’m fucked. I can not wait to get back on stage and get to moving and shaking again, so this is all actually great news,” Chmerkovskiy wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

In a video that he included — which he said was his “response” — he propped himself up on a large workout ball and did some weighted leg extensions, kicking his feet back with weights attached to his ankles.

“This also happens to be the exact language I need to bring MY motivation levels back to 110%. Knowing myself now, I usually need this kind of text about twice a decade. Doc knows it too. Let’s f****** go,” Chmerkovskiy added.

He also teased that he’s got some “really exciting” things in store, and his posterior strengthening workouts are just what he needs to ensure he’s in top shape for what’s to come.

Several Fans Expressed Having Similar Lower Back Issues

Chmerkovskiy received quite a bit of feedback on his Instagram post, with many people commenting that they’ve experienced similar issues with a weak posterior chain.

“This is the type of advice most people need. Especially those who sit a lot. The glutes are the foundation for stability and movement. As a runner and run coach I preach this daily,” one person wrote.

“I have lower back issues also with a bulging disc and SI pain. This exercise really looks like it would feel good for the lower back. I might need to try it out,” someone else added.

“I am a fellow dancer and have been recovering from lower disc issued for the last 3 years. I’m way better now but not completely healed. Will try this exercise you posted. Please keep sharing more from your recovery journey, it’ll help a lot of us,” a third Instagram user said.

“I have a compressed L2 and deal with back pain as a result. I wonder if this move will help me with getting stronger muscles in my back to support that compressed area,” a fourth comment read.

