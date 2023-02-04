tWitch’s Mom Shares Heartbreaking Moment After His Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 13, 2022, according to TMZ. Boss was found inside a motel room near his home in Encino, California, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is survived by his wife, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker, and three young children.

More than a month after his death, Gap clothing brand released photos from a campaign that Boss had done with the company. Upon seeing the photos, his mom, Connie Boss Alexander, admitted that her first instinct was to pick up the phone and call her son.

“I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad! Then I remembered,” Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories on January 31, 2023, according to Page Six. She included a broken heart emoji to her post. “My heart,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Wife Released a Statement About the Campaign

Gap chose to honor Boss with its decision to move forward with the campaign. In a press release, the company explained the collaboration with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus. Theodore had the full support of Boss, who was happy to be a part of the campaign.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” Holker said in a statement. “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

Gap also announced the decision to donate to Vibrant Emotional Health, the company that Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Connie Boss Alexander Has Paid Tribute to Her Son on Social Media

Boss’ mom has spoken out about her son’s death on more than one occasion.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer,” Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories three days after her son’s death was reported.

On January 7, 2023, she penned a lengthy tribute to Boss on her Instagram feed.

“There are no words adequate. There are no words expansive enough to describe the height of my love nor the depth of the loss of my first born. I am so grateful God granted me the blessing and privilege of being his mother and bringing him into this world and sharing in the journey that was his life in this earthly realm,” she wrote, in part, adding, “There are so many pictures flashing through my mind, so many memories. I smile, laugh and cry at each memory of a moment in time.”

On February 3, 2023, she shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories wearing one of her son’s hats. “I miss you son,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum’s Son Covered in Blood After Being ‘Attacked’