Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Announce New Partnership

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have teamed up with Hallmark and Venmo for a new collaboration.

“Hallmark and Venmo are transforming the gift-giving experience and teaming up for a first-of-its-kind collaboration that brings together Hallmark’s legacy of caring and Venmo’s social, secure and simple payments,” reads the campaign, which was sent directly to Heavy.

Basically, consumers are able to give the gift of cash by way of a QR code placed inside a greeting card. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro and her husband spoke with Heavy about their decision to promote the new venture.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Has Gotten Into Giving Cards on Special Occasions

Knowing how busy Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are, we wanted to know why they chose to join forces with this Hallmark x Venmo collab — so that’s what we asked.

“I think just because it’s such a natural, organic part of our lives,” Murgatroyd began. “I’m a huge card giver. Maks is now a huge card giver now, as well,” she explained.

“I wasn’t,” Chmerkovskiy chimed in. “To me, a card was equivalent to an envelope. I think for a lot of men, mostly, it was a vessel for some cash on the way to that celebration we were invited to,” he explained.

“I love to receive handwritten cards,” Murgatroyd continued. “This partnership really fits in with our life because it’s all about convenience and marrying two amazing companies together,” she added, saying that she loves that it’s “no fuss” to just scan a QR code and have money deposited into your account.

How Do the new Hallmark + Venmo Cards Work?

Play

As Murgatroyd stressed, using the new Hallmark + Venmo cards is super easy — and there’s no need for a trip to the bank.

You begin by purchasing a card, and then scanning the QR code with your cell phone camera. This will take you to the Venmo app where you can decide how much money to include. The app has been programmed to give instructions to find a recipient for your gift. You can search amongst your Venmo contacts, enter a person’s phone number, or email address.

Next, you choose the amount you’d like to gift and confirm your payment method. Once the recipient scans the code, the money goes right into their Venmo account. They have 180 days to scan the code before the money is returned to the original account.

“It’s personal as well as getting the money,” Murgatoyd tells Heavy. “It’s really just been the perfect partnership to be a part of,” she added.

Of course, she also told us about her other partnership — the one with her season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Barry Williams.

“Barry’s in a league of his own. He’s in his own category. We are doing our thing. We are working hard. I couldn’t be prouder of him,” she said. “I think people need to watch out for Barry. I’m just gonna say it,” she added.

Chmerkovskiy agrees. “I think Peta and Barry are the couple,” he said.

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on September 26, 2023, on ABC and will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Headed for Divorce More Than 1 Year After Welcoming 1st Baby