Maks Chmerkovskiy Wasn’t Expecting Peta Murgatroyd Baby News

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy sat down for an interview on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on March 12, 2024. Talk show host Jennifer Hudson was sure to ask Chmerkovskiy about his wife’s third pregnancy. He admitted that the baby news was completely unexpected.

“I mean, we have a 7-year-old, we have an 8-month-old and Peta’s 5 months pregnant. So yeah, it was a surprise,” Chmerkovskiy said. He went on to shared that people often say “oh wow” when he tells them that his wife is pregnant again.

“That’s the reaction I get 100 percent of the time. They’re like, ‘Oh wow.’ Like, yes,” Chmerkovskiy said.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy will welcome their third child later this year.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Will Need Help When Baby No. 3 Arrives

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed son Rio in June 2023.

“We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete. Life is good XO,” the duo captioned a joint Instagram post officially announcing the birth of their second son.

A few months later, Murgatroyd found out that she was pregnant again. She announced the news on Instagram in February 2024.

“Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” she captioned an Instagram video.

The couple was adjusting to be a family of four and, while they wanted to expand their family, they didn’t think it would happen so soon. Now, with a third baby on the way — which means they will have two kids under two in the home — Chmerkovskiy said that he and his wife will definitely be looking for some help.

“I think at some point, when it’s 3 [children], you’re like, ‘Can anybody come help babysit?’ So I will take whatever,” he told Hudson.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Wants a Big Family

Although Murgatroyd’s third pregnancy was a complete surprise, it’s one that she and Chmerkovskiy are very happy about. In fact, the couple plans on having a very big family.

“I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So, as long as we have space…” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly.

This is nothing new for Chmerkovskiy, who has always been candid about wanting to have a lot of kids.

“For me, I’ve always wanted the family, always wanted kids, it’s documented. I wanted children before I wanted to be married and, you know, the biggest foundation block is Peta, when you meet the right one,” he told ET. “You want to do all the things with that person, and I think that we found each other in each other that way,” he added.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have yet to share the sex of their third child.

