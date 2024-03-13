Louis van Amstel Cries While Talking About ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Louis van Amstel officially launched his own podcast on March 4, 2024. On the first episode, van Amstel talked about his favorite season — when he danced alongside Kelly Osbourne.

The two finished the competition in third place but despite not winning the Mirrorball Trophy, the season still holds a very special place in van Amstel’s heart.

“Making that final was so life-changing. Not just for Kelly,” van Amstel said.

“It was life-changing for me. That as a pro dancer, not a psychologist, not a psychiatrist, not someone who has experience dealing with people; helping people that have addiction. And yet? Dance? Ballroom dancing, ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ affected her life in a way that I’m so grateful for that show for giving all of us that opportunity to help others,” he continued, getting visibly emotional.

Van Amstel has never won a Mirrorball Trophy. He did not compete on season 32 due to personal reasons.

Here’s what you need to know:

Louis van Amstel Shared a Message for Kelly Osbourne

Welling up with tears, van Amstel shared a message for his former dance partner.

“I’m actually really emotional, not just because of that, but what I’m about to say. And Kelly, if you ever see this, hear this, I want you to know how much you’ve changed me. As a human and how many lives you have changed by putting your heart and soul on that dance floor,” he added.

The feeling appears to be mutual, too. In a 2017 interview with Access Hollywood, Osbourne said she will “never” forget her time on the show. She noted that she attended van Amstel’s wedding and was “so mad” because she had to “give him away to another man.”

“I was the flower girl,” she said. “But it was so lovely to see how he changed my life and watch somebody else come into his and love him and change his,” she added.

Van Amstel married Josh Lancaster, but the two split sometime in 2023.

Louis van Amstel Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Van Amstel last competed on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside actress Cheryl Ladd. Their time on the show was short lived as they were eliminated week one. When it came time for the next season, van Amstel said that he wouldn’t be part of the cast.

“Are you going to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall ? You’re my favourite dancer!” someone asked the pro on Instagram on August 30, 2023.

“Thank you for saying that. I am not doing this coming season. Hopefully again in 2024,” he responded. Van Amstel doesn’t seem to have any plans of retiring, either. In fact, he’s still hopeful that he’ll be a part of the show in the future.

On the November 13, 2023, episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, van Amstel talked about a possible return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I still want to be a part of it, I still want to go back. I love that show,” van Amstel told Burke.

