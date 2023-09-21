Maks Chmerkovskiy Set to Make Return to Reality Television

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has joined the cast of season 2 of “The Traitors.”

On September 21, 2023, Deadline confirmed the full cast:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Deontay Wilder (Boxer)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)

John Bercow (UK Parliament)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange Country)

Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Revealed He Was Traveling Out of the Country

Just days before the big cast announcement, Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of himself on an airplane.

“Passport usually means ‘far’ and this time, it’s also for ‘a while.’ Sad to be leaving again, but excited for what’s ahead,” he captioned the post on his Instagram Stories.

Fans reacted to the news on Reddit.

“Wow did not see this coming. I loved the first season of The Traitors and am super excited based on the cast spoilers already out there. This will be interesting to see Maks in this environment,” one person wrote.

“Wow, I love this!! Didn’t see it coming at all. What a cool opportunity. Hopefully it opens doors for DWTS pros to be considered more for things like this going forward,” someone else added.

“Fantastic news! I really enjoyed season 1. I’ve also watched the UK and AU versions of the show. All can be seen on Peacock,” a third Redditor said.

What Is ‘Traitors’ About & How Is it Played?

The show, which streams on Peacock, puts together a group of people in a castle in Scotland for a sort of real life murder mystery, heavy on the mystery and extremely light on the murder. At the beginning of the season, a handful of contestants are chosen to be “traitors” while the rest of the cast are referred to as “faithfuls.”

Each night, the traitors meet in secret to “murder” someone in the castle, thus eliminating them from the game. The next morning, the cast reunites at breakfast, traitors included, and everyone tries to figure out who the traitors are based on who was eliminated.

There is a challenge during the day that everyone participates in. Then, they meet at a round table to discuss who they all think the traitors are and cast individual votes in an effort to oust a traitor. The goal of the show is for the faithfuls to win by eliminating all of the traitors, and split the prize pot. However, if there is even one traitor left, that person gets to keep all of the money earned.

Cirie Fields of “Survivor” fame won the first season of the show.

