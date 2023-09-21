Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Her Dream DWTS Partner (Exclusive)

Peta Murgatroyd is really excited for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” and it sounds like she really hit the lottery for her new partner.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Murgatroyd shared that while her dream partner would be someone like Justin Timberlake, she actually has a more particular checklist that she’s looking for when it comes to the competition.

“We get this question all the time,” Murgatroyd said. And while she admits it’s been tradition to give an example of “someone who can really dance well,” she also says there’s a lot more to it than that. “Yes, obviously. It’s easier. It’s nicer. You can do really great choreography on them. But, in all honestly, as I get to my age of 36… I’m not 25 anymore,” she explained.

“I want somebody who’s just fun to be with,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd’s Dream DWTS Partner Is Ready to Put the Work In

On the September 13, 2023, season 32 cast reveal, Murgatroyd’s partner was introduced. She will be taking the floor with Barry Williams, the actor who played Greg Brady in the original “Brady Bunch” television series.

Based on what Murgatroyd told Heavy, it seems like she’s going to have an amazing season with Williams.

“[I want someone] who wants to be there with me. Who knows what they signed up for ’cause a lot of people don’t. You know, they think they can do two hours and walk out the door and go play golf or whatever. And it’s just not like that. The show is so demanding. It’s pretty much, you can’t do anything else. And I just want somebody who wants to be on that journey with me,” she explained.

Murgatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, also weighed in. “This thing is 24/7,” he said.

“Barry is ready,” Murgatroyd tells Heavy.

Peta Murgatroyd Is Excited to Have Barry Williams as Her Partner

Following the cast announcement, Murgatroyd took to Instagram to share a video of her alongside Williams.

“I am very, very happy,” Murgatroyd said. When Williams asked if she had any advice for him, Murgatroyd responded, “pace yourself and have fun.”

“Well, I’m going to assure you that I’m going to have fun,” Williams responded.

Meanwhile, in Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s interview with Heavy, Murgaroyd told Heavy that Williams is in “a league of his own.

“He’s in his own category. We are doing our thing. We’re working hard and I couldn’t be prouder of him because he’s… I think people need to watch out for Barry. I’m just gonna say it,” she said.

Chmerkovskiy called Williams the “dark horse in the competition.”

“If you’re going to put your money on someone and you feel like really going after that payout? I think Barry and Peta are the couple,” he told us, adding that he thinks people are underestimating him.

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on September 26, 2023, on ABC and will stream on Disney+.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Reveals She ‘Wasn’t Able to Be’ Alone With Season 29 Partner