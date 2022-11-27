Maks Chmerkovskiy Speaks Out About Detainment For Illegal Substance

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has spoken out about his experience being detained at a foreign airport for carrying CBD oil product while vacationing with his wife Peta Murgatroyd and son, Shai.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Chmerkovskiy Family Traveled to Turks & Caicos Where Maksim Was Detained in the Airport

Murgatroyd said in her Instagram stories on November 26 that when they landed in Turks & Caicos, a customs officer approached them and did what they thought was a “random bag check,” going through both of their carry-on bags.

When he went through Chmerkovskiy’s bag, he found CBD cream, which is for pain relief in muscles. It has no THC in it. According to Murgatroyd, the officer told them that it was illegal in Turks & Caicos, told her to stop speaking and then read them their Miranda rights.

“I’ve never had my Miranda rights read to me. It escalated so quickly I didn’t even have time to think. [The official] said to us whatever you say right now is going to be held against you … He said to Maks do you want to be responsible for this because I don’t want to do this in front of your child,” recounted Murgatroyd.

She continued, “He said, ‘Ma’am, leave with the child. You sir, come with me, gimme your passport, hand over your phone.’ I have flashes of Maks behind bars, me here by myself with Shai. It was an effing s***-show.”

Murgatroyd said that Chmerkovskiy was then interviewed for an hour and a half while she waited with Shai and she was having “bad visions” of him winding up in jail.

“Couple last thoughts – I get it. It’s the law. I understand the process, but we weren’t even given a chance to explain,” said Murgatroyd, adding, “We had no idea you can’t bring pain relieving CBD products in. He didn’t even know it was in there. It wasn’t a thought that crossed our mind. All of this for a stick of CBD. He ended up having to pay a fine … [the official] said you can either have your lawyer speak on your behalf and we can go to court or you can pay a big fine.”

Chmerkovskiy agreed to pay a fine so as not to escalate the incident further and they were allowed to leave and start their vacation.

Chmerkovskiy Advised His Followers to ‘Know Local Laws’ & ‘Don’t Do Drugs’

In an Instagram video, Chmerkovskiy wanted to reassure everyone that he is fine and it was entirely his mistake, the customs official was just doing his job. In the caption he wrote, “Know local laws and don’t do drugs! Loves Turks and Caicos,” then in the video, he took full responsibility for the situation.

Chmerkovskiy said:

So Peta scared everyone with a scary story of customs and my adventures with CBD cream, but the reality is I’m a dummy and you gotta respect the countries you’re visiting. Would never do it again, learned my lesson for sure. I have absolutely no hard feelings toward the customs officials. You find what you find and you know, it’s a fair game. I did not do my diligence in knowing what I can and cannot take. Also, I had no idea I had CBD cream. But I’m not going to let it ruin my vacation, where I am — look at this beauty [shows the beach].

He finished by saying, “Respect local laws kids and don’t do drugs. Peace.”

It looks like the Chmerkovskiys are having a great time, even though Shai is struggling with losing his first tooth, something Murgatroyd said made traveling hard. Chmerkovskiy also wrote on a video of them at the beach, “Never mind Shai’s stanky face. His first lose tooth is still holding on so he is cranky.”