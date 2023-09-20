Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Family Update: ‘I’m Crying as I’m Typing This’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy visited his grandmother on a recent trip to New York and shared an update on Instagram.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while. Got emotional as I walked in but quickly remembered why I’m here,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro captioned his post.

“She is still witty, still singing two sentences of the same few songs, she is still very much my grandma. She struggles to remember pretty much everything but when she remembers me her eyes change and she looks at me the way I remember her. And I start crying,” he added.

Chmerkovskiy’s grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Had an Emotional Visit With His Grandmother While in New York

Maks Chmerkovskiy was in New York for a few days in middle of September 2023. While in town, he spent some time at the Dance With Me studios, which he founded with his brother, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

He also was on-hand to support his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, who was officially announced as part of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 23 cast. Maks Chmerkovskiy also took time to visit with his grandmother in Brooklyn. While he was with her, he took some photos and shared a candid caption.

“This f****** sucks. I love her so much and I’m so sad this is the way things come to an end for some. But maybe it’s a better way out. She is not in any pain. Her body is healthy. She is turning 90 next year,” he wrote.

“I don’t know but I’m crying as I’m typing this. I actually really miss her. All I feel is regret. I could’ve and should’ve spent more time with her. Go hug your loved ones and always find time for your grandparents,” he added.

Valentin Chmerkovskiy Previously Shared a Tribute to His Grandmother

In January 2018, Val Chmerkovskiy shared a candid post about his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Oh how life can be so cruel sometimes. How can someone so full of life. So full of magic. How can someone that spent a lifetime surviving, fighting, providing, nurturing, smiling, dancing, laughing…. be losing her memory her mind,” he wrote.

“It might be taking your mind but it will never take away your heart. It will never take away your grandkids and their love for you. It will never take away the pride I have when I think of you. It will never take away the warmth, the wave of gratitude the love I feel when I get to embrace you. Those few precious times that still remain between us, I will cherish forever after our time is up. I’m so grateful for the times we shared the guidance, the love, and the friendship that we built,” he added.

Dozens of people commented on Maks Chmerkovskiy’s post about his grandmother, many sharing their experiences with family members who have also been diagnosed with the disease. Val Chmerskovskiy chose to shut off the comments on his post.

