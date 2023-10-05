DWTS Alum Shares Rare Photo of Infant’s Face

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has shared some new pictures of her infant daughter.

Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, welcomed their first child together in July 2023 by way of a surrogate after years of trying to conceive.

Menounos and Undergaro introduced baby Athena to the world via an exclusive in Us Weekly. The couple has chosen not to share photos of the baby’s face on social media, but made an exception for her three-month birthday.

“3 months old today! Kev and I really want to keep her little face off social BUT no one ever saw her smile because she was too little when we shot the magazine cover. Anyway, while she’s still little I figure I get this one post out as she LIGHTS up our day everyday and I hope she can light yours up to! We love her soooooo much we may explode!!!” Menounos captioned the post.

Many Fans Think Baby Athena Looks Like Maria Menounos’ Mother, Litsa, Who Died in 2021

Both Menounos and Undergaro posed with their 3-month-old in one of the new photos they shared with the public. Menounos was alongside her daughter in the other two snaps. It didn’t take long for some fans to notice that the baby resembles Menounos’ mom, Litsa, who died in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

“Maria, she looks so much like your mom. A true Angel baby,” one person wrote.

“Omg that 3rd picture she looks like your Mom! This is soo beautiful! So so happy for your guys,” said former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi.

“I definitely see your mom in that little face,” a third comment read.

“Oh my God!!!!! She’s soooooooooo beautiful!!!!! Bless you and all your family,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Maria Menounos Announced That She Was Going to Be a Mom During an Interview on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Menuonos shared the exciting news that she was going to be a first-time mother on the February 7, 2023, episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.”

“We had a lot of plans. We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We’re having to move that up because…” Menounos paused. “We’re having a baby. I had to share it here first,” she continued.

Menounos, who has been married to Undergaro since 2017, explained that she tried everything to get pregnant.

“They tried to get me pregnant. That didn’t work. Keven had a surgery. That didn’t work. He’s hung me upside down like a chicken. That didn’t work,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Baby Athena made them a family of three in July 2023.

“It was the most special moment of my life,” Menounos told Us Weekly of her daughter’s birth. “The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was just pure joy,” she added.

