DWTS Finalist Defends Disinheriting Her Children

"Dancing With the Stars" finalist and singer Marie Osmond is defending her position on choosing not to leave any of her estate to her seven living children in a new interview.

Two years ago on an episode of “The Talk,” co-host Marie Osmond revealed that she had no plans to leave her fortune to her eight children. In the video (via US Weekly), Osmond said that she thinks an inheritance does children more harm than good.

“I’m not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids,” said Osmond on “The Talk,” as the audience roared with laughter.

But in all seriousness, she went on to say that she and her husband Steve Craig think that handing money to your children does them a “great disservice.”

“My husband and I decided that, you know what, I think you do a great disservice to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children and that’s the ability to work,” said Osmond. “You see it a lot in rich families where the kids, they just don’t know what to do and so they get in trouble, so let them be proud of what they make and I’m going to give mine to my charity.”

But Now Marie Osmond Says She’s Going to Spend Her Money & Have a Good Time

In a new interview with US Weekly, Osmond defended her choices and said that she and Craig just want to have a good time because she worked hard to earn her money and its hers to do with as she pleases. Plus, she said that handing children money just “breed[s] laziness and entitlement.”

“Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money. To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and to work. I mean, I’ve done so many things from designing dolls [and much more]. I love trying [and] I wanna try everything. I’m a finisher,” said Osmond, adding that one of the big rules with her children is that if they start something, they have to finish it.

“[Y]ou don’t ever have to do it again, but you gotta finish. And, I just think all [an inheritance] does is breed laziness and entitlement. I worked hard and I’m gonna spend it all and have fun with my husband,” said Osmond.

But she did add that she of course she helps her children out if they need help, plus she loves spoiling her grandchildren.

“I don’t not help my children. I mean, [if] they need help [buying] a car or something, [I will pitch in]. I love them to learn. You don’t love something if you don’t earn it. And so, even when they get their first car, you pay for half of it, get a job and learn that self-worth that [it] gives you,” said Osmond.

She added, “Now I’m a grandma and I get to just spoil my grandkids. I don’t have to raise them. Good luck. It’s fun. … I feel like I have the best life … I’m a fun grandma.”

Osmond and Craig have one son together, 39-year-old Stephen. Osmond and Craig were married from 1982 to 1985, which was the time period when Stephen was born. After they divorced, Osmond gave birth to or adopted seven more children with her second husband, Brian Blosil. They divorced in 2007 and four years later, she remarried Craig.

Osmond’s seven children with Blonsil are Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Michael, Brndaon, Brianna and Abigail. Michael died by suicide in 2010.

Osmond competed on season five of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in 3rd place with her pro partner Jonathan Roberts.