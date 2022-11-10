DWTS Pro’s Mom Slams ‘Disgusting’ Comment About Son on Social Media

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Mark Ballas has a famous mother, and she’s not taking any of the hate that Ballas is receiving online. Shirley Ballas is a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the original version of “Dancing With the Stars,” which airs on BBC.

The now-deleted tweet about Mark was screenshotted and posted to Reddit before it was scrubbed from Twitter.

“Charli is BORING! And Mark with that dirty long hair and being given the ringer of the season. Thanks but no,” the tweet read.

Shirley replied, “you have children? Your message is not constructive in any way. Attacking a person’s appearance that’s my son you’re talking about. Dirty hair? And how would you know that? Disgusting and not setting an example when it comes to a persons looks keep your comments to dance thank you.”

Fans Were Quick to Back Up Shirley

Fans took to both Reddit and Twitter to back up Shirley in defense of Mark.

“Shirley really said He’s not dirty. I taught him how to bathe myself!” one person wrote on the Reddit thread.

Another person commented, “If the only thing she can say about him has to do with his hair, it’s because she knows she’s got nothing on his professionalism. Way to go Shirley.”

On Twitter, one person replied, “Not worth your breath Shirley. Your boy is absolutely SMASHING IT and Charli looks unbelievable!! See them in the final!”

“As someone who was bullied as a child for being ‘ugly,’ thank you for standing up for everyone Shirley. I adore you so much,” another reply reads.

Mark Ballas & Charli D’Amelio are Front-Runners on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

Mark Ballas and his partner, Charli D’Amelio, have been frontrunners on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 since the cast announcement. D’Amelio has a lot of dance experience, and she boasts a huge following across social media platforms.

D’Amelio took to Instagram ahead of the semi-finals to thank her partner and the show for the opportunity to perform.

“@markballas this past week was full of emotions and hard work thank you so much for pushing me to be the best dancer i can be every single day,” she wrote. “You inspire me with your creativity and determination and i am so thankful to have someone so dedicated to not only our dancing with the stars journey but also my personal journey on finding who i am.”

She added, “While overcoming obstacles within myself thanks to you i find myself being proud of us and the performances each week instead of being overly critical of every thing i do and never being able to feel like i was good enough and because of that i am able to let go be in the moment and have fun on the dance floor with you.”

She said she was “beyond grateful” to Ballas for being her “mentor and teacher.”

Ballas simply commented, “I’ve always got your back Charls. Let’s Go!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The show’s season finale will air live on Monday, November 21.