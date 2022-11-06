DWTS Alum Was ‘Bursting With Pride’ Watching Season Favorite

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum spoke out about cheering on her dear friend Daniel Durant as he competes on season 31 of the popular dance show.

Marlee Matlin, who starred in the film “CODA” alongside Durant, told E! News that she was super proud of Durant for taking on the challenge that is the show — and doing such a great job.

Matlin, who was the very first deaf contestant to compete on the show, was in the live audience week two and loved watching Durant dance with his pro partner Britt Stewart.

“[I was] bursting with pride to see him on the dance stage,” told the outlet. “I almost leapt over the table and hugged him. I was like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy for Daniel. Our baby is dancing on stage,'” she recalled thinking.

Matlin Said ‘It Takes Balls’ to Compete on DWTS

Durant has been doing well in the competition despite the fact that he can’t hear the music. And while this is certainly challenging, Matlin knows that dancing in front of people has its own hurdles that competitors have to overcome.

“It takes a lot of balls—I hope you can say that—to get up on the stage. And put on your dancing shoes and dance outfit and do a dance in front of millions of people,” she told E! News.

In an interview with Mr. Feel Good, Durant opened up about how he’s learning the dances week over week.

“[Britt] shows me the man’s perspective of the dance, and we practice together, until all the beat and all the rhythms, the speed changes and everything, are inside me. So I don’t depend on feeling the vibration of the music, as some people think I do, it’s already in me. And even though I can’t hear, it’s working out,” Durant told the outlet.

Stewart Has Been Having a Blast With Durant

Stewart’s very first season as a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” has had plenty of ups and downs, but she has been hyper-focused on taking Durant as far as she can in the competition.

“I’ve been dancing professionally since I was 15 years old, and now I’m 33. It’s such a huge part of my life. It’s such a blessing to be a part of such an amazing show,” Stewart told Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

Stewart has taken on the season head-on and she’s not only having fun, but she is really bonding with Durant.

“He exceeds my expectations every single week,” she said. “He has this internal metronome that is so fantastic. So many people can’t believe that he’s deaf or forget that he’s deaf because he tends to be on the music the majority of the time,” she added.

In an interview with Parade, Stewart expressed more of the same, adding that she’s really doing her best to “bring out who” Durant is and bring out his “best qualities” to the best of her ability. Her reason for doing so? “So that their personality is just shining on the floor at all times.”

“I am trying my best to do that with Daniel this season. I know he’s really passionate about also shining light on deaf culture and community. I’m trying to also help him with that, as well,” she added.

