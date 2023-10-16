DWTS Alum Mary Lou Retton ‘Steadily Progressing,’ Remains in ICU With Rare Pneumonia

Season 27 “Dancing with the Stars” Mary Lou Retton has been hospitalized for about two weeks while dealing with a rare form of pneumonia. The Olympic champion has been in the intensive care unit and having a hard time breathing, according to her family. While her prognosis looked dire for some time, new updates indicate she is making big strides forward.

Mary Lou Retton’s ‘Fighting Spirit Is Truly Shining’

The news of Retton’s hospitalization first came via one of her daughters, McKenna Kelley, on October 10.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Kelley revealed the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant was “not able to breathe on her own” and was “fighting for her life.” At that time, Retton had been in the hospital for over a week already.

On October 11, another one of Retton’s daughters provided an update via Instagram. Shayla Schrepfer told fans, “She’s still fighting, so it’s gonna be a day-by-day process.”

Schrepfer also noted that her family wanted “to keep the details between her and our family right now,” and she asked fans to “respect her boundaries.”

On October 14, both Schrepfer and Kelley posted a new update on their Instagram pages. This one was much more positive.

“UPDATE! We’re thrilled to share some uplifting news. Mom’s progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered.”

The statement continued, “Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining!”

The DWTS Alum Is Growing Stronger

Retton’s daughters revealed, “Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing.” While the “Dancing with the Stars” alum still has obstacles to overcome, her daughters noted, “She’s beginning to respond to treatments.”

They added, “Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening!”

The family has thanked fans for their support frequently since first revealing Retton’s illness. The new statement included another thank you, as they wrote, “Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support.”

Retton’s daughters also told fans that their mother was uninsured. They shared a fundraiser page on the site *spotfund, and to date, it has raised over $433,000.

In addition, Retton may get some financial support from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. USA Today detailed on October 12 that the organization has a fund that helps “U.S. Olympians and Paralympians facing significant hardships due to illness, death or extenuating circumstances.”

The organization shared, “Upon learning of Mary Lou’s condition, we immediately took action to expedite the application process for her family to receive assistance.” They are “currently working through the necessary details in real-time and have reached out to Mary Lou’s family to offer our assistance.”

Yahoo! Sports noted that Retton was the first female all-around gymnastics champion for the United States. She won five medals at the 1984 Olympics, including a gold for her vault, which received a perfect score.

Retton partnered with Sasha Farber for season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars,” which aired during the fall of 2018. Farber told Entertainment Tonight he had been in contact with Retton after learning of her illness.

Farber explained the two had remained close after competing on “Dancing with the Stars” together. While Retton admitted to her former partner she felt she had no more fight in her, he relayed his confidence and support for her.