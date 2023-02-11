Cheryl Burke’s Ex-Brother-in-Law Gushes About Matthew Lawrence’s New Girlfriend

Cheryl Burke’s ex-husband is in a happy relationship with a new girlfriend.

The former ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer filed for divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence in 2022 after three years of marriage. Now, Matthew is in a serious relationship with TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and his famous brother is giving the romance a thumbs up.

In an interview with People, DWTS alum Joey Lawrence said his brother’s new girlfriend is “cool as hell.”

“She’s great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind,” he said of the singer. “And yeah, they’re just having a great time and it’s just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that’s all you can ever ask for.”

Joey Lawrence & His Wife Want to Double Date With Matthew & Chilli

Joey had nothing but good things to say about Chilli when asked about her in another interview. He told Page Six that his brother and girlfriend are both “happy.”

“Look, I’m not a fortune teller, you know what I mean?” he added. “But I know …. all I want is for them to just be happy. So as long as that’s working, awesome. That’s all that anybody wants, you know. I think they’re doing great …. I love the fact that right now they’re super happy, so that’s great.”

Joey added that he hopes he and his wife, Samantha Cope, can double date with the lovebirds soon.“That’s one of the things that we are going to do,” he said. “We’ve hung out together and we went and saw her show — which was great — at the Hollywood Bowl a couple of months ago.”

Matthew Lawrence & Chilli Went Instagram Official On New Year’s Eve & Cheryl Burke Reacted

In August 2022, romance rumors between Matthew, 42, and Chilli, 51, were sparked after TMZ posted photos of the two on the beach in Waikiki, Hawaii. At the time, a rep for the “Waterfalls” singer said the stars were just friends.

But by year’s end, a rep for Chilli confirmed to People that Matthew and Chilli spent Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday week together. The rep added that she has never seen Chilli so in love and that the two are “really cute together.”

Fans saw their “cute” dynamic play out on New Year’s Eve, 2022 when they went Instagram official with a spoof video of the 1980s’ Aha song “Take On Me.”

According to Us Weekly, Burke seemingly reacted to her ex moving on less than three months after their divorce was finalized by writing on Instagram on January 4, 2023, “That was fast” with the song “Boy’s a Liar” playing in the background.

Burke also posted a snarky TikTok of herself singing, “Dontcha wish your girlfriend was hot like me” with the caption, “To anyone who has been dumped for someone else.”

Despite Burke’s cryptic posts, an insider told TMZ that Matthew did not start hanging out with Chilli romantically until after his divorce was filed, and that the singer had nothing to do with his split from the “Dancing With the Stars” dancer.

