DWTS Runner-Up Teases Long-Awaited Reunion News

A “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up teased the possibility of a reunion of her former girl group 30 years after they took the world by storm.

During a January 2024 interview on the “Today Show,” Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, teased big news about the former British girl group the Spice Girls. When asked about the chances of a Spice Girls reunion, Brown told “Today” host Hoda Kotb, “I’ve been saying it forever. But now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us.”

Brown did add that it’s not an easy feat to get all five Spice Girls back together to do anything. “There’s five of us, five different diaries, ” she said, adding. “We’re all parents.”

Brown was a contestant on the fifth season of “Dancing with the Stars,” partnered with pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The Spice Girls singer landed in second place in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition back in 2007.

Mel B Admitted She Couldn’t Share Too Many Details About What’s in the Works

In 1994, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, and Melanie “Sporty Spice” formed the Spice Girls. Their song “Wannabe” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and capitulated them to fame in the UK and the U.S. It has been more than a decade since all five original Spice Girls have performed together. The last time all five singers performed together was at the London Olympics in 2012, according to Sky News.

On “Today,” Brown promised Spice Girls fans will get “100%” satisfaction with the upcoming news. “And it’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it. I’m going to get myself into so much trouble,” she said.

Brown’s new teaser comes months after she told Sky News something spicy was in the works. “We are going to be doing some stuff, all five of us pretty soon, which is going to be announced,” she said in May 2023.”There will be [a tour] – if I’ve got anything to do with it.”

Mel B Revealed Why Victoria Beckham Was Not Part of a 2019 Spice Girls Reunion

In 2019, the Spice Girls reunited for the Spice Girls Spice World tour, but they hit the road without Victoria Beckham. Brown later told The Sun that Beckham’s absence was not due to any drama with the rest of the group. “It’s not like none of us are speaking together. We’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing,” she explained in May 2023. “She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career, and obviously, she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time.”

“My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen,” Brown added of a full Spice Girls tour. “But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

