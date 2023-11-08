DWTS Guest Judge Goes Silent As He Deals With Personal Family Issue

“Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Michael Strahan has been missing from the public eye for nearly two weeks amid a private family matter.

Strahan, a veteran host on “Good Morning America,” will miss work for the third week in a row, a network rep confirmed. “Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns,” a spokesperson for ABC told USA Today and other outlets on November 6, 2023.

Strahan, 51, last appeared on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, October 26. ABC News’ Juju Chang and Linsey Davis have filled in for the morning show anchor amid his absence, which was not explained until now.

Strahan joined “Good Morning America” in 2016 following a controversial exit from “Live! With Kelly and Michael.” The former NFL player’s April 2016 exit announcement blindsided co-host Kelly Ripa, who called out from work the forest of the week after. Ripa ultimately came around to give Strahan a proper sendoff in May 2016.

In addition to his morning show role, Strahan has missed the past two weeks on Fox’s “NFL Sunday” where he is a sports commentator.

Fans Are Worried About Michael Strahan

Strahan has also been silent on social media. His last Instagram post was made on October 25, when he shared a promo for the game show “$100,000 Pyramid,” which he hosts.

He shared a couple of posts on the X app that same day, but has not returned to the platform.

According to TV Insider, Strahan’s twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have not posted at all on social media amid his absence from the public eye. The twins’ 19th birthday on October 28 came and went with no Instagram activity.

In addition to his twin daughters he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, the TV host is the father of Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, from his marriage to his first wife Wanda Hutchins, according to People.

Fans reacted to Strahan’s TV and social media absence.

“Hope you are okay Stray!! Miss you on NFLonFOX,” one fan wrote on Strahan’s Instagram page.

“[Michael Strahan’s] commitment to his family is commendable. We all face personal matters from time to time, and taking the time to address them is important. #FamilyFirst #MichaelStrahan,” another wrote on X.

Strahan was a Guest Judge on DWTS on October 10, 2023

Just over two weeks before he went missing from the public eye, “Dancing with the Stars” fans saw Strahan in a guest judge role alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Strahan critiqued dancers during the Motown Night episode.

“Motown is incredible music. Motown is a vibe. Motown is perfect for tonight because along with great music we have great dancing,” Strahan said on camera, according to Good Morning America. The seasoned TV host also got some pointers from Inaba, who gave him pointers on how to hold his paddle and warned him to keep his critiques to 20 seconds.

“That’s it? It takes me that long to say my name,” Strahan replied. “That’s no time at all.”

