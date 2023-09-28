DWTS Alum Expecting Third Baby 8 Months After Announcing Daughter’s Birth

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum gave a big update on his family situation.

In September 2023, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star-turned-DWTS season 11 contestant Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced that he is expecting his third child with his wife, Lauren.

The pregnancy announcement comes just eight months after the couple welcomed their baby girl, Mia Bella, and two years after the birth of their first child, Romeo Reign.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Will Welcome Baby No. 3 in March 2024

On September 26, 2023, Mike and Lauren Sorrentino posed for a series of fall-themed Instagram photos with their two young children – and a sonogram that teased their new arrival. The couple smiled as they posed amid pumpkins and fall foliage that adorned the outside of their New Jersey mansion. Other photos were taken in the kitchen of their home.

“Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024,” came the caption.

The couple’s “Jersey Shore” castmates reacted to the baby news on social media. Co-star Jenni Farley posted a series of clapping hand emoji.

“Hat trick!” wrote co-star DJ Pauly DelVecchio. “Anotha one,” added pal Vinny Guadagnino.

“Welcome to the 3 club!!!! 💕💙,” fellow “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote.

“So happy for you guys!!” wrote Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. “CONGRATULATIONS!” wrote co-star Angelina Pivarnick.

And expectant mom Lauren Sorrentino also chimed in with: “Three under three 👻 here we go ☺️🙏🏼♥️.”

Mike Sorrentino & His Wife Lauren Have Always Wanted Three Kids

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino first started dating in college. They tied the knot in November 2018, nine months after the “Jersey Shore” OG pulled off a Valentine’s Day proposal, according to Us Weekly.

The Sorrentinos welcomed their first child together, son Romeo Reign, on May 26, 2021. On January 24, 2023, baby girl Mia Bella Sorrentino was born. With Baby No. 3 on the way just a few months after baby Mia’s first birthday, it’s possible this could be the last pregnancy announcement for the longtime MTV couple, based on their past comments.

In August 2023, Mike Sorrentino told Hollywood Life that he and his wife were “having fun” being parents to two young children.

“We’re having fun right now being mom and dad and trying to balance two. The door’s always open for number three in the future,” the reality star said. “Our magic number was always three,” he added.

The couple also both agreed that the hardest hurdle was having that first baby in 2021.

“In my personal experience, the hardest change was going from zero to one. You don’t know what to expect, and you have no idea what you’re doing. …So I think that was definitely harder for me, than the one to two transition,” Lauren told The Bump in a 2023 interview.

“I wasn’t afraid when it came to having our second baby,” her husband agreed. “[But with the first,] I was just worried about everything because we had never, never done it before. You know, we had never gone through childbirth, we had never brought home a baby. I had never held a baby before. I had never changed diapers… I wasn’t necessarily shook when it came to number two.”

