DWTS Alum Welcomes Lookalike Baby Girl: PHOTOS

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is a girl dad.

The “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star turned “Dancing With the Stars” contestant welcomed his second child with wife Lauren on January 24, 2023, and fans think the newborn looks just like her famous father.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Shared Photos & Revealed Their Baby Girl’s Name

The Sorrentinos married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Romeo Reign, in May 2021. In August 2022, Sorrentino posted to Instagram to announce that he and Lauren were expecting a second baby. “Proud Mom & Dad expecting a new bundle of joy January 2023,” he wrote. In a November 2022 post, the couple announced they were expecting a girl, due in January 2023.

On January 25, Sorrentino announced that the baby girl was born. The MTV star shared a series of photos of his daughter on Instagram and included her name and birth stats.

“We got an amazing Situation!!” he wrote. “We are beyond overjoyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4. Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces.”

In a statement to Page Six, the couple said, “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. We appreciate everyone’s well wishes and are so thrilled to start this new chapter as a family of four.”

The photo featured the proud parents holding their daughter in the hospital. In one photo the newborn was swaddled in a custom baby blanket with her name “Mia Bella” printed on it. The baby wore a light green bow in her hair.

Fans and celebrity friends reacted to the photos.

“Congratulations,” wrote “Jersey shore” co-star Jenni Farley. “Congratulations beautiful family,” added pal Deena Cortese.

“Sooo beyond precious,” wrote Pauly D. “I love her,” wrote Pauly’s girlfriend, Nicki Hall.

Other commenters couldn’t get over how much the baby girl looks like her dad—including Sorrentino’s co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Twins! So excited to meet her!” Snooki wrote.

“She looks like her Daddy,” another commenter wrote.

“Damn Mike’s genes are strong!,” another agreed.

“OMG. Now she is DEFINITELY a lil situation look a like. You could do a face switch filter on Mia and Mike and no one would notice haha So precious,” another fan chimed in.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Wanted Back-to-Back Kids

The Sorrentinos knew right away they wanted to have more than one child. Before Romeo was even born, Sorrentino revealed that his wife was ready for Baby No. 2.

“It’s so funny. She’s like, ‘Honey, right after we have this first one, we’re going to have another one,’” he told Us Weekly in 2021. “I was like, ‘Honey, let’s calm down. One step at a time.’ But I think she’s onto something. We definitely would like around three children, I think.”

“It will definitely be more than one,“ Lauren added. “And everyone says, like, get the baby stage out of the way, so we might just keep going.”

By January 2022, the two weren’t as sure about having three kids, but they said they definitely wanted a sibling for their son. “I don’t know about baby No. 3, but definitely baby No. 2,” Sorrentino told Us Weekly. “[We want] to have brothers or sisters for Romeo for sure.”

After his son was born, Sorrentino told E! News that he was “definitely a little worried” if he and Lauren could handle another baby. But he admitted that once his wife was pregnant with their daughter they became “excited.”

“We’re so excited that the babies are going to be close in age,” the “Jersey Shore” star said.

