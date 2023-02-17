2 Former DWTS Competitors Admit to Having a Threesome

Two “Dancing With the Stars” alums, Mike Sorrentino, who appeared on season 11, and Vinny Guadagnino, who danced on season 31, say they’ve had a threesome — together with one woman. The confession came on the new season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

In a clip from the upcoming season, the crew is out to lunch when Sorrentino shares the tidbit. “We did the Eiffel Tower before but we never crossed swords … me and Vinny,” he shared. Guadagnino corroborated Sorrentino’s statement, saying “2009 was a weird year.”

Some of the Other ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Were Surprises by the News

The full cast was sitting at a long table when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who appeared on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars,” suggested that her co-star Angelina Pivarnick have a “threesome with Vinny.”

“No. I don’t do that s***,” Pivarnick responded. When the guys jumped in on the conversation, both Sorrentino and Guadagnino said that they aren’t down for “dp” which stands for “double penetration.” This is when Sorrentino jumped in and said that he and Guadagnino had hooked up with the same woman at the same time.

“There’s some things I wish I didn’t hear in life. Mike and Vinny explaining what an Eiffel Tower is and the fact that they did it. Ew,” said co-star Jenny “JWoww” Farley in a confessional-style interview.

According to WebMD, the Eiffel Tower sex position “involves three or more people who position themselves into a formation that resembles the architectural structure of the Eiffel Tower.”

The ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Discussed Hypothetically Selling Sex Tapes

Following the conversation about Sorrentino and Guadagnino’s former sexcapades, the group discussed how much money it would take for them to make a sex tape. Sorrentino and Guadagnino agreed they’d be on board for $3 million. Meanwhile the girls were stumped and JWoww didn’t cave — until $50 million to which she replied, “maybe.”

Interestingly, NJ.com previously reported that a couple of the cast members have made sex tapes in the past. During a photoshoot with Life & Style, both Polizzi and her former “Jersey Shore” co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said they’d filmed sex tapes in the past.

“I don’t want people to watch me doing that,” Polizzi said of potentially shopping the sex tape. “It’s a private thing,” she added.

Longtime fans of “Jersey Shore” have seen plenty of censored intimate moments between cast members and with random strangers thanks to the nature of the hit MTV series. The shore house was full of cameras.

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio was a guest on the “Full Send” podcast in 2022 when the topic came up.

“Those tapes exist. We always joke about it,” DelVecchio said about the aforementioned intimate moments that were caught on camera. “We’d bring these girls home or whatever, and then all they can actually film is, like, all right the covers going under so you know what happens,” he explained, adding, “they don’t actually film the act.” He then clarified his statement.

“They have that footage somewhere. So that’s in a safe somewhere. Those are our sex tapes. There’s a lot of ’em. I want to sell those some day,” he said. DelVecchio said they guys were “savages.”

