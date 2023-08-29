DWTS Alum’s Daughter Says He Was ‘Underappreciated’

Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In a new interview series, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s daughter got emotional as she revealed that her life in the spotlight couldn’t have been more different than that of her famous dad.

And while she said she grew up to feel like a “star,” she feels that her dad’s talent was “underappreciated.”

Miley Cyrus Got Emotional When Talking About Her Relationship With Her Dad Billy Ray

Miley, 30, talked about her dad in a segment on Tik Tok titled “Used to Be Young” where she noted that when was born in 1992, her dad was already flying high on the massive success of his breakout single “Achy Breaky Heart.”

“My dad grew up the opposite of me,” she said. “I grew up … with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof. I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable…and that’s something that my dad didn’t have.”

The “Party in the USA” singer said “going from having nothing to everything” can be “ a really dangerous place.”

“So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different,” she added. “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound. And I’ve always been made to feel like a star.”

Miley then began to get upset as she talked about her father. “It makes me emotional, so I think that’s the difference,” she added as she began to tear up. “Oh, it got me,” she admitted.

The former “Hannah Montana” star also shared a clip of her dad playing the guitar and singing to her when she was young. “I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, learning and absorbing. And I think I can see my wheels turning and watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument,” she said. “I will say I feel vocally, my dad was underappreciated.”

Miley Cyrus is Rumored to Be Estranged From Her Dad

Miley and her dad were once extremely close. They worked together on the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011, where they played father and daughter for four seasons. The show made Miley a superstar.

But in 2022, a source told The Sun that Miley stopped talking to her dad after he split from her mom, Tish. “Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done,” the insider claimed. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms. There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently.”

Billy Ray has blamed fame for the friction in his family. In 2011, when his then-wife Tish first filed for divorce and then later revoked it, he told GQ that “Hannah Montana” was to blame for the friction in his family. The “Some Gave All” singer also admitted he wished the show had never happened.

“The damn show destroyed my family,” he said. “’It’s all sad. I’d take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just everybody to be OK, safe and sound, and happy and normal would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah!’

In November 2022, Billy Ray became engaged to singer Firerose just a few months after his divorce was filed. Firerose is just a few years older than Miley.

