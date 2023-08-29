Oscar-Winning Actor Expected to Compete on Season 32 & Fans Can’t Believe It

The cast for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is really starting to take shape. Just about two weeks before the official announcement, which is scheduled to take place on “Good Morning America” on September 13, 2023, fans are getting an idea of who else may be competing for a Mirrorball Trophy this fall.

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino is expected to join the season 32 cast, according to Entertainment Tonight. Sorvino is best-known for her role in the 1997 film, “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.” She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress her role in the 1995 film, “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Took to Reddit to React to the Report That Mira Sorvino Will Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Shortly after Entertainment Tonight reported that Sorvino is set to star on season 32, fans took to Reddit to discuss.

“Wow, that’s a big name! Didn’t expect that, especially during the strikes. Love all of her iconic roles and she does a great job in Shining Vale,” one person wrote.

“Oh! This is an actual big name! She’s an Oscar winner,” another said, adding, “They need a dance to Time After Time.”

“If they’re allowed to do a movie week and they don’t re-enact the reunion dance scene from Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, they have lost the plot. But this is a little surprising since I figured actors/actresses would be noping out,” a third Instagram user added.

“Omg someone I actually know! I love her,” someone else commented.

While we likely won’t know who Sorvino will be partnered with for a couple more weeks, fans are already taking guesses. The leading men include Artem Chigvintsev, Louis Van Amstel, and Alan Bersten.

“Idk who this is but one look at her and I can tell shes Artems partner,” a Redditor’s comment read.

However, none of the pros have been confirmed for season 32, despite many saying that they’d like to return.

Mira Sorvino’s Late Father Could Be Her Inspiration for at Least 1 Dance on Season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sorvino’s father, Paul Sorvino, died in July 2022 at the age of 83, according to The New York Times.

The Oscar-winner was extremely close to her father, which suggests that he will be a big inspiration for her as she takes on the challenge of “Dancing With the Stars.” Each season, there is at least one week where competitors dedicate a dance to a loved one, and it seems obvious that Mila Sorvino will dance for her dad.

On July 26, 2023, she took to Instagram to share videos of the eulogy that she gave at her dad’s funeral a year ago.

“My eulogy @stpatrickscathedral for Dad, the great Paul Sorvino, who died one year ago today. Rest in love, Dad!!” read the caption of one post.

“Second half of my eulogy for the wonderful Paul Sorvino, my father, who passed one year ago today and will never be forgotten. I love you so much Dad,” the second post’s caption read.

