Fans Convinced DWTS Alum Is Expecting a Baby After Rekindled Romance

In early April, rumors that “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nelly is expecting a baby with his on-again girlfriend, Ashanti, recirculated. The rumors, which first started in December 2023, kicked into high gear after Ashanti shared some pictures of her and Nelly from a night out.

Ashanti captioned the post with a black heart and a red heart, and nothing more. In them, the “Foolish” singer wore an oversized red Balenciaga jersey dress. She coupled it with a long, red coat and thigh-high red boots. Ashanti accessorized with red sunglasses, large hoop earrings, and chunky necklaces.

The pics got fans talking as many feel that Ashanti is hiding a baby bump.

Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Nelly for comment, but didn’t hear back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Think Ashanti Is Keeping Her Rumored Pregnancy Private

Nelly and Ashanti first started dating back in 2003, but went their separate ways after about 10 years, according to People magazine. The two started hanging out again in 2023, leaving longtime fans super excited.

Over the past couple of months, some fans have pointed out that Ashanti seems to be been wearing bulky, oversized clothing and many think it’s because she’s hiding a baby bump.

“Who is the stylist because there are better ways to hide it. Ashanti please,” one person commented.

“So we wearing oversized shirts the whole pregnancy orrr,” someone else wondered.

“I don’t think it’s fair that she keeping this pregnancy from us. We want to be happy with you girl!! We been rocking with you since 02!!” a third comment read.

“Ashanti is beautiful in whatever she wears!!! I do wanna see the bump tho,” another Instagram user added.

Nelly & Ashanti Previously Teased a Pregnancy in December

Back in December 2023, TMZ uploaded photos from the 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis. At the event, Ashanti placed her hands on her stomach and Nelly did the same, suggesting that the two were expecting a baby together.

Although Nelly and Ashanti haven’t confirmed the pregnancy rumors, a source told Us Weekly that Ashanti, 43, is indeed pregnant.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” the source said.

If Ashanti is expecting, this would be her first child; Nelly is a father to two grown kids. Prior to rekindling his romance with Ashanti, Nelly had been dating Shantel Christine Jackson for almost 10 years. Meanwhile, according to the Atlanta Black Star, Ashanti has been linked to DeSean Jackson and James Harden in the time she spent away from Nelly.

Prior to the two linking back up, Ashanti seemed content being single.

“I’m in such a really dope space I want to continue to expand, grow my empire. You know, obviously, I wanna get married, I still wanna have kids. You know and I feel like after I finish with this the rest of this year, then I’m gonna really sit down and you know take the personal stuff seriously,” she told Angie Martinez in October 2022 (per the Atlanta Black Star).

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum ‘Cried’ After Making Big Change Following Husband’s Death