DWTS Alum ‘Cried’ After Making Big Change Following Husband’s Death

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Amanda Kloots made a change to her engagement ring. Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero died in July 2020 following a battle with COVID-19.

On March 27, Kloots uploaded a video in which she shared what she decided to do with the ring that Cordero once gave her.

“Allowing my heart to change! The healing process is an ongoing journey with my stepping stones along the way. I waited awhile to do this one because I was so unsure about changing something so special. However, I didn’t want my ring to not be worn and it didn’t fit on another finger the way it was,” Kloots captioned an Instagram post.

“Finding a new design, a more casual every day design, that fit my life now was tough!!! I was super picky and very nervous to make this big change. When I received my new ring yesterday I cried. It felt like it signified a new chapter for me, another step forward. I love that I decided to make this change when I was ready and I love that the heart that he gave me will always be in mine,” she added.

Fans Loved Amanda Kloots’ New Ring

After Kloots shared the video about her newly designed engagement ring, dozens of fans took to the comments section to show her love and support.

“So lovely! I took my diamond and placed it in a heart shaped necklace my late husband gave me. I then placed an emerald in my engagement setting which represented his birth month and the month we were married,” one comment read.

“It’s beautiful. As a young widow I’ve often wondered what I should do with mine. This gives me ideas. Thx for sharing,” someone else added.

“My husband passed away tragically and it’s been almost 6 years! I just redid my ring as well to a Cocktail ring!! I wear it every day and think of him!!” a third Instagram user said.

“That’s a beautiful idea. I am a widow too and totally understand the emotions that are symbolized, in not only the old but new ring,” a fourth person wrote.

Amanda Kloots Does Her Best to Keep Nick Cordero’s Memory Alive

As the years go by, Cordero isn’t far from Kloots’ mind. Aside from raising her son Elvis, who she welcomed with Cordero in 2019, Kloots also remembers her husband on special days, such as his birthday.

On March 17, she shared a photo from 2020, just a short time before Cordero ended up getting sick.

“It’s extremely hard for me this time of year to not think back to 2020. This pic was exactly four years ago, right before our lives began to change forever,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“I guess I’m just reminding everyone to love the ones you’re with. Really love them. Appreciate every second you have with them. Remember how quickly something can change. You think you have a lifetime… don’t take it for granted. Don’t be a fool. I was and learned the hardest lesson of all. Love love love to the fullest. Every single day,” she added.

