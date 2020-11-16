How Did Nev Schulman & Wife Laura Perlongo Meet?

Nev Schulman has danced his way into the semifinals of season 29 of Dancing With the Stars with the support of his wife, Laura Perlongo, behind him all the way through the season so far.

Schulman has a history of meeting potential romantic partners online; that’s what started him down the road to become the host of MTV’s Catfish, after all. The first time didn’t work out for him, but a later online meeting did, as that’s how he met his wife.

Schulman and Perlongo met on Instagram. Schulman had posted a photo of his motorcycle, and Perlongo wanted to see it in person. They started talking via direct messages, according to Newsweek, and the rest is history.

Schulman Met His Wife on Instagram

Schulman and Perlongo met after he sent her a direct message asking her to dinner, and he picked her up for the date on his motorcycle.

“It was the first time I was picked up by a stranger on a motorcycle,” Perlongo told Us Magazine. “I was like, ‘Are we gonna die? Is this worth dying?'”

That night ended with more than just a kiss, Schulman revealed to Us Magazine while playing the Newlywed game.

The now happily married couple wasn’t always so happy together, though. At one point, they broke up after a major fight because Schulman was “too in love” with her.

“I just got out of a thing, and I had been damaged by that, and I felt that maybe I was all messed up, and I wasn’t ready,” Schulman revealed to Us Weekly. “I screwed it up and then I had to win her back.”

They got back together slowly, and their relationship status was cemented when Perlongo became pregnant with their first child.

They Have Two Children

Cleo was born to Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo in October 2017, and her parents got married in July 2017 when she was nine months old.

In January 2019, the couple welcomed their second child, this time a boy, named Beau, into the world. In an interview with Us Weekly soon after Beau was born, Schulman opened up about whether or not he’d want more children.

“There’s a plan for a third, for sure,” he told the outlet. “Nothing’s baking [but] I was one of two and [Laura] was one of three, and she loved having two siblings and still does. So I’m into three. I think that’s the number.”

Schulman also shared that Perlongo is better with the children than he is, though he said he does love being a father and is constantly working on how to be even better at it.

“You have a choice of how you want to react to it,” he said before sharing an anecdote. “The other day I was holding my son [who is] just starting to now eat from those squeeze packs. Normally, he does a good job, but this time he just decided to squeeze it and I was foolishly dressed in my outfit for the day and it was just, like, brown goop all over me. I got annoyed. Not with him, but at the situation.”

He said his wife then stepped in and got him to find the humor in the situation instead of getting annoyed at it.

They have not had a third child yet, but it’s possible that’s still in the couple’s plans for the future.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

