Newly Single DWTS Alum Poses in Bikini & Fans Love Every Minute

Newly single Jeannie Mai is putting herself back out there following her divorce. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum took to Instagram on January 4, 2023, to share some photos of herself posing in a gold bikini.

“Cuz she can,” Mai captioned the post. The talk show host posed in a series of snaps that were taken in a snowy climate. She paired her two-piece with a hat, a warm coat, some snow boots, and a Louis Vuitton belt bag.

The photos come less than four months after Mai’s soon-to-be ex-husband Jay Wayne “Jeezy” Jenkins filed court documents to end their marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Showed Their Support for Jeannie Mai in the Comments Section

Mai is still healing from her divorce, but she seems to be in a good head space and often talks about life in a positive manner. Although she has been active on social media, Mai really seemed to put herself out there with her new pics and fans loved every minute.

“I love how we overcome obstacles. Men think they have us. They don’t though,” one person wrote.

“So happy you didn’t shrink up after that man split…. proud of your growth, your daughter is the lucky one, mommas gonna teach her to rise above and succeed,” someone else added.

“Best come back ever! Keep Living your life , you can’t give CLASS to someone who’s not accustomed to that lifestyle ! That divorce was a BLESSING! You could have ended up loosing yourself in that marriage,” a third comment read.

“One thing about Capricorn women, we ALWAYS bounce back& come back stronger than ever! Yeahhhh we might miss you a lil bit but we damn sure ain’t gonna let you play in our faces!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Jeannie Mai Is Ready for 2024

Mai seems ready to put the past behind her and to move into the new year with a clear mind and good intentions. As she remains focused on raising her daughter, Monaco, she’s also expressed being excited for what lies ahead.

“In 2024, I am manifesting pure joy. I just want good old wholesome joy, like that stuff that feels so calm and readily available that it doesn’t need a night out, it doesn’t need to be looked for, it just is there because you feel whole and you feel safe,” she said in a media appearance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, according to the Daily Mail.

“Family has always been so important to me, and I feel like I’ve kind of drifted, you know figuring out my life, so this is the year I’m going to really rekindle what we have, and I can’t wait to really see who I become this year,” she added

Then, on January 5, 2023, Mai took to Instagram to say that she’s ready to make 2024 the “best yet.”

“Thank you everyone for the warmest, loveliest birthday wishes. Mai cup is full.. let’s make 2024 our best yet,” she captioned a video.

READ NEXT: