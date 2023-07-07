DWTS Champ on ‘Cloud 9’ After Announcing Engagement

Following her engagement, “Dancing With the Stars” champ Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to thank fans for their congratulatory messages and well wishes.

“Nicole in Wonderland,” Scherzinger captioned her post. “Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes and kind messages from our engagement. What a week…still on [cloud] 9,” she added.

Included in the post were photos of Scherzinger with her fiance, Thom Evans. The two went for a walk in a lush landscape and took some pictures along the way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thom Evans Proposed to Nicole Scherzinger on the Beach

Evans, a former rugby player, got down on one knee while on the beach with Scherzinger. The two appeared to be having a picnic, as evidenced by the blanket and picnic basket in their proposal photos, when Evans took out a blue ring box.

“I said yes,” Scherzinger captioned an Instagram post on June 27, 2023. Meanwhile, Evans shared the same photos on his Instagram feed, adding the caption, “My Ever After.”

After being linked in 2019, Scherzinger and Evans took their romance public in January 2020 when they walked the red carpet at a Golden Globe Awards afterparty, according to Us Weekly. The outlet reports that Scherzinger and Evans first met on the celebrity edition of “The X Factor UK.”

On July 2, 2023, Scherzinger shared a video of her and Evans dancing barefoot in the grass. She captioned the post with the dancing woman in the red dress emoji and the dancing man emoji and added the hashtag “#dirtydancing.” In the video, the newly engaged couple appeared to be recreating a routine from the popular film.

In the video (below), Scherzinger appeared in the same white dress as her “Nicole in Wonderland” post. Evans wore a pair of dark-colored trunks and nothing else.

“The way you both look at each other,” one fan commented on the post.

“Wow Thom’s form is on point. Must have a good teacher @nicolescherzinger,” someone else added.

“You so lucky to have found a man to dance with for the rest of your life,” a third comment read.

Nicole Scherzinger Debunked Split Rumors in February

Just four months before Scherzinger and Evans got engaged, split rumors surfaced online, thanks to an article published by The Sun.

Scherzinger took to her Instagram Stories on February 3, 2023, to debunk the rumor by sharing a screenshot of the article. “Scherz-Single Nicole Scherzinger splits with ‘distraught’ Thom Evans after three year romance,” read the headline.

“Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles,” the source told the outlet. “They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see,” the source continued.

Scherzinger was quick to set the record straight.

“Wow this is news to us,” Scherzinger wrote on her Stories. “What a joke,” she added, along with the crying with laughter emoji. “See you for Valentine’s Day babe,” she wrote, tagging Evans.

READ NEXT: Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Link Up at Walt Disney World