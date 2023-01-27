DWTS Contestant Reacts to Fans Thinking Her Marriage Isn’t Legal

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Nikki Bella and her husband, ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev got married in August 2022. The couple, who met on season 25 of DWTS, exchanged vows in Paris, France. They decided to have cameras on hand for a television special that is airing on E!

Because Bella and Chigvintsev got married in Europe, there was some concern that their marriage wasn’t actually legal in the United States. Bella cleared up any and all rumors in an interview with Us Weekly.

“We’re legally married in France and in the United States,” she told Us Weekly. “I think because we have our [marriage records] confidential … people went and searched and they didn’t find it,” she explained.

“This is official. On paper, on TV and in real life,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bella & Chigvintsev Planned Their Wedding in a Month

After getting engaged in November 2019, the couple began thinking about wedding plans. Despite having years to get things together, Bella realized that the wedding she had been dreaming of wasn’t going to work.

“Everything that we’ve wanted in Napa, that we’ve dreamt of, none of that is happening,” she said on “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” according to People magazine.

“I had a little bit of a panic attack last night. I just started to feel like everything that we’re trying to do is not happening or it’s wrong, and then I start to get anxiety. Your parents can’t come. Nana can’t come. We’re not doing things we like,” she continued.

Ultimately, Bella and Chigvintsev decided that Paris was the best option for them because their families could be there and that was the most important thing to them. Problem was, they set a date just four weeks out and had to scramble to get everything together — which was extremely “stressful.”

Bella & Chigvintsev Do ‘Weekly Check-Ins’ With Each Other

Bella and Chigvintsev are parents to a 2-year-old son named Matteo. The couple isn’t sure if adding another baby into the mix is the right move. “I’m kind of like one and done. I’m happy with that, but we’ll see,” Bella told E! News.

Bella and Chigvintsev knew that marriage was going to take some work, especially with their hectic schedules, but on “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” the WWE star opened up about how she and her husband make sure they are really listening to one another.

“[My life coach] has told me how many marriages it has strengthened to have that, just weekly check-in on ‘How are you? How are we? What’s going on? What are you feeling? What do you like? What don’t you like? What can we do better?’ I think stuff that’s really important,” she explained on the wedding special, according to People.

“I think it’s so important for a relationship to keep it strong and going. Because it also gives you the opportunity of even what you want for sexy time or fun time. It’s not just about making the person better, telling them how they can be better. It’s about everything in the relationship,” she added.

