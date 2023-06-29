Former DWTS Contestant Calls Gleb Savchenko the ‘Hottest Guy’ She’s Ever Seen

In 2018, stand up comedian Nikki Glaser was paired with Gleb Savchenko on “Dancing With the Stars.” After her elimination from the competition, Glaser decided to make the experience part of her stand-up routine.

On June 23, 2023, Glaser shared a video clip from a set that she did years back in which she called Savchenko “the hottest guy [she’s] ever seen.” The clip even got the attention of Savchenko who commented, “this is everything I’m dead hahaha.” The “Dancing With the Stars” pro also shared the Reel to his Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nikki Glaser Says She Finds Dancing ‘Humiliating’

Glaser found plenty of humor in her DWTS experience and decided to share it with her fans.

“My dance partner is… he’s the hottest guy I’ve ever seen in my life,” Glaser says. “His name is Gleb Savchenko. He is as hot as his name is disgusting. So, those two are perfectly correlated,” she added, before making a sexual comment about how Savchenko made her feel “every time he walked into the dance studio.”

Glaser’s fans as well as fans of “Dancing With the Stars” reacted to the clip in the comments section of the post.

“I have danced with Gleb too. Same girl.. same,” one person wrote.

“I just looked him up, he IS hot. And also now divorced so get on it girl,” someone else said.

“Lmao I loved you guys on dwts too haha he is stunning eh?!” a third comment read.

“You are as F’ing hilarious as Gleb is F’ing Hot!!!!” a fourth Instagram user added.

In another Reel shared by Glaser on June 20, 2023, Glaser said that she finds dancing “humiliating.” Savchenko popped up in the comments to let her know that she totally “killed it” on “Dancing With the Stars” — regardless of her lack of experience.

Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko Were the First Pair Eliminated on Season 27

Glaser and Savchenko’s first dance on season 27 wasn’t all they had hoped for and it ended up getting them eliminated straight away.

The salsa earned them an 18/30, according to People magazine.

“You know, it sucks. I’m not going to lie. I really, really like doing this show and I really had such a great time. I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done and I tried my best. … It was so fun! Thank you for having me,” Glaser said after finding out that she was going home.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” the next day, Glaser talked about the toll that rehearsals had taken on her body.

“I couldn’t even put on a sports bra without crying in agony,” she said. “I thought I was going to have to drop out and then I just willed it to feel better and I was able to dance on Monday and Tuesday. Now the pain is like kicking back in. It was pure adrenaline, but we danced,” she added.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess ended up winning the season.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Get Over How ‘Handsome’ Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Father Is