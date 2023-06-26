Fans Can’t Get Over How ‘Handsome’ Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Father Is: PHOTO

In honor of Father’s Day 2023, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a photo of his father, Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy, on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who has talked the selfless talk my entire life and certainly still walks the walk,” Maks Chmerkovskiy captioned his post. In the photo, he was sitting across from his dad while they were out getting coffee.

“From committing to a newborn at 19, to carrying my badly damaged 13 year old self to rehab, to driving my exhausted 43 year old self to the birth of my child, and so many incredible examples in between……you’re still setting that fatherhood bar to highest highs! I love you so much and my only hope is that I can make my children as lucky as you made us!” Maks Chmerkovskiy’s caption read.

The comments section quickly filled up with people saying how good looking Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy is.

Many Fans Think Maks Chmerkovskiy & Val Chmerkovskiy Look Like Their Dad

Shortly after Maks Chmerkovskiy posted the Father’s Day tribute to his dad, dozens of comments appeared with many Instagram users noticing a similarity between the Chmerkovskiy brothers and their dad. Moreover, many people noted that Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy is also very good looking.

“Wonderful tribute to your Father! He’s very handsome! Wishing for a safe, smooth delivery for baby #2,” one person wrote.

“Of course he would be as beautiful as you and Val,” someone else said.

“I see where you got your good looks. He’s a very handsome man,” a third Instagram user added.

“Good genes and … such a good role model and supportive father is a gem… happy Father’s Day,” a fourth comment read.

“No better Fathers Day tribute than that. I’m sure he’s super proud of you too! What handsome men, all 3 generations,” another social media user wrote.

Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Dad Helped Him Following an Accident

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans may not know that Maks Chmerkovskiy was in a very bad accident when he was just 13-years-old.

According to TV Guide, Maks Chmerkovskiy broke his leg while skiing. At the time, doctors weren’t sure that he’d make a full recovery and warned him that he may walk with a limp for the rest of his life.

As he notes in his Instagram caption, his dad helped him during that time by getting him into rehab and making sure that he took care of himself. With his father’s support, Maks Chmerkovskiy was able to completely heal and was able to get back to doing what he loves: dancing.

TV Guide reports that Maks Chmerkovskiy actually won a dance competition just six months after the accident. He’d go on to become one of the most well-known ballroom dancers in the world. He joined “Dancing With the Stars” in 2006 and competed on several seasons, eventually winning his first Mirrorball Trophy with Meryl Davis in 2014.

Maks Chmerkovskiy has retired from DWTS, but is still dancing. In 2023, he and his younger brother began their residency in Napa in Northern California called “Savor After Hours.”

