Fans Are Confused By DWTS Alum’s Relationship Status

Olivia Jade Giannulli is keeping fans confused.

In January 2024, reports surfaced that the YouTube personality turned “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 alum reportedly split from her boyfriend, “Saltburn” actor Jacob Elordi. But other sources fired back to debunk the split story.

To complicate things further, Giannulli, 24, and Elordi, 26 have never publicly confirmed their relationship. In a November 2023 interview with GQ, Elordi refused to answer questions about his dating life. He instead told the outlet, “But I appreciate you giving me the space.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Olivia Jade Reportedly Traveled to NYC With Jacob Elordi for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Giannulli and Elordi were first rumored to be a thing in December 2021, when they were spotted getting coffee together, per The Cut.

In May 2022, Us Weekly reported the two stars were seen walking their dogs together in Los Angeles and were officially dating. At the time, a source told the outlet, “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious.” The two reportedly split in August of that year, but in June 2023 an insider told Us the two were “getting close again” and had even traveled to New York and Italy together.

In January 2024, another Us Weekly report claimed Giannulli and Elordi split once again. The two had not been photographed together since October 2023.

But according to TMZ, during the week of January 15, Giannulli was spotted at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City at the same time Elordi was in town to host “Saturday Night Live.” A production source told the outlet that Giannulli was seen hanging out by Elordi’s dressing room as he rehearsed for the NBC late-night sketch comedy episode set to air on January 20. The insider said the two are still very much an item.

Another source for Elordi told Page Six that he is still dating Giannulli. “They’re just extremely private,” the insider said of the two stars.

Fans Noticed Jacob Elordi’s Dog in the Background of Olivia Jade’s YouTube Video

Giannulli and Elordi don’t post photos together on social media. In fact, Giannulli doesn’t even follow her rumored boyfriend on Instagram. Elordi, who has over 13.5 million followers on the social media platform, follows no one.

But in January 2024, eagle-eyed fans did notice a dog that looked just like Elordi’s golden retriever, Layla, in the background of one of her YouTube videos filmed at her home. Giannulli’s pup, Milo, was also seen in the clip shot in her kitchen.

“Meanwhile maybe his dog in her video that she posted yesterday,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“That’s his dog omgggg,” another wrote.

“Yep, also watched her vid yesterday and saw the dog and was wondering,” another fan chimed in.

The dogs have apparently been something the couple bonded over. In May 2022, Elordi met up with Giannulli and Milo with his then-new puppy for a playdate at the park. At the time, a source told E! News the two were “very playful with each other and the dogs.”

Giannulli previously had an on-and-off relationship with singer Jackson Gunthy, according to People magazine. Elordi was previously linked with model Kaia Gerber.

