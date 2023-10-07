DWTS Alum Praised for ‘Brave’ New Look: PHOTOS

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum stole the show at Paris Fashion Week – and she wasn’t even a model.

In October 2023, two-time DWTS contestant Pamela Anderson attended multiple runway shows in France while showing off her own bare-faced look. The former “Baywatch” star, 56, was spotted at the spring/summer 2024 Paris runway shows for The Row, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Vivienne Westwood, and more, according to Glamour.

Anderson posted photos to Instagram that showed her wearing a pinstriped suit, floral dress, and oversized hat and matching coat to various events, but the one commonality was that she was make-up free in all of the shots.

“An adventure in Paris with fresh eyes… 🤍There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love,” she captioned the post.

And Anderson’s lack of glam did not go unnoticed on Instagram.

Several Stars Praised Pamela Anderson’s Fashion Week Look

Anderson’s bare face caused quite a buzz on social media. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis shared two photos of the blonde beauty wearing a yellow gown and captioned the post with a rave review.

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN,” Curtis wrote. “@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke also reacted to photos of Anderson’s Fashion Week look. “Stunning. Thank you for your courage and your true beauty inside and out. 🤍,” Burke wrote.

“Love this. Beautiful self-assuredness.” added fellow DWTS alum Selma Blair.

Other fans called Anderson “brave” and “inspiring.”

“I truly think you are helping women more than anyone realizes. It may seem like a silly small thing, but I think you are so brave and I’m so impressed by you,” one fan wrote.

But others found it “sad” that a woman can’t just be herself without causing a stir.

“It’s sad when you show up and be yourself and it’s considered an act of rebellion,” one commenter wrote.

Pamela Anderson Slowly Stopped Wearing Makeup After Her Makeup Artist Passed Away 4 Years Ago

Anderson didn’t just go from a full face of makeup to au natural overnight. Over the past few years, fans may have noticed a gradual change in the former “Baywatch” bombshell as she slowly stopped wearing makeup in public.

In an interview with Elle, Anderson revealed that she gradually stopped wearing makeup after the 2019 death of her longtime makeup artist Alexis Vogel. “She was the best,” Anderson said of her late friend. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

The actress said going makeup-free feels “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.”

Ahead of her “rebellious” breakaway, Anderson said she just “went along” with what she was told to do regarding beauty. “I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” she said of her decision to stop wearing makeup.

