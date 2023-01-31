DWTS All-Star Reveals Surprising Reason for 25-Pound Weight Gain

Pamela Anderson revealed she has gained 25 pounds over the past few years – and she believes it was due to the emotional toll that writing her memoir took on her.

During a January 25, 2023 interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” the “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 and “All-Stars” alum said she had a “physical reaction” to rehashing her memories for her life story, “Love, Pamela.”

“I mean I started writing my book and I put on like 25 pounds,” Anderson said. “And I look back at it and I see how it was the book process.”

“It was crazy, but I had a physical reaction to telling my story,” she added, “It was almost like I was hanging on to something — It was a protective … my puffy suit of armor. I don’t know what it was — I was thinking it was some kind of protection.”

In her memoir, the former ”Baywatch” star opened up about her traumatic past, including the abuse and rape she suffered as a child, and the stolen sex tape from her honeymoon with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Pamela Anderson Said Nobody Wanted to See Her Body Anymore

In the interview, Stern asked Anderson about a segment in her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” in which she tells her mother that nobody wants to see her body anymore.

“My body was changing and I thought well maybe I’m just getting old and this is it and I was walking around in caftans,” she said. “I mean I looked ridiculous, and my mom said ‘You never want to show your figure anymore.’ And I said ‘What figure?’ I just was kind of joking, but I look at that and I think I was a mess at that time.”

The “Baywatch” sex symbol reiterated that after putting on 25 pounds she realized that it was indeed the book-writing process that caused her body to change.

“It was like my body was reacting, “she said. “ I wasn’t eating any different, I’m vegan. I eat nuts and berries you know, I don’t eat a lot. “

“I lost it all at the end of my book,” she added. “It was crazy.”

Pamela Anderson First Revealed She Gained Weight During the Covid Pandemic

This is not the first time Anderson talked about her weight gain. In a 2020 interview with Loose Women, she admitted that she got off track with her workouts after leaving the United States to go back home to Canada where she grew up.

“I have a gym that I look at every so often,” she said at the time. “I feel a little puffy, but winter is coming so I won’t feel cold.”

Anderson has also admitted that she doesn’t like when she is too skinny. She once told Maxim Australia, “I try to keep on a bit of weight – I think it’s better on me.”

When asked what goes through her mind when she sees reruns of herself running on the beach in her “Baywatch” swimsuit, she replied that her only thought is “That I must save a life.”

When Anderson was a star on “Baywatch” in the 1990s, there was a clause in her contract regarding weight gain. Her co-star Nicole Eggert told Entertainment Tonight, “[There] was a five-pound fluctuation you couldn’t go up or down.”

“If you did anything to gain or lose weight, etc. you were in trouble,” added former “Baywatch” star Traci Bingham.

