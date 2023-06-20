Tommy Lee’s Wife Speaks Out About His Marriage to Pamela Anderson

The wife of Pamela Anderson’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee, says she was not the love of his life.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was married to the Motley Crue rocker from 1995 to 1998 and they share two sons, Brandon and Dylan. And while Anderson has been openly nostalgic about their time together, Lee’s fourth wife thinks she needs to take a step back because another actress was actually his soulmate.

In a June 2023 interview with People, Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, said it was actually Heather Locklear who is “the one that got away” for Lee. The rock star was married to Locklear from 1986 to 1993.

“Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years!” Furlan said. “She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person. Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her.”

Furlan revealed that she has even yelled at her husband for cheating on the “Melrose Place” star, whom she is now close friends with.

Pamela Anderson Has Said Tommy Lee is the Only Man She Truly Loved

Anderson has been married five times: to Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salamon (twice), and Dan Hayhurst. In 2015, she told People that Lee was the love of her life. ‘There was Tommy and then there was nobody else,” Anderson said. “He was the love of my life. …It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him.”

“There’s a connection there that will always be,” she added.

In her 2022 memoir, “Love, Pamela,” Anderson went so far as to write, “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

Anderson filed for divorce from Lee after he was arrested for spousal abuse in 1998. The actress claimed the musician kicked her while she held their infant son. While he served six months in prison, Anderson had asked that he go to counseling and be put on probation instead of given jail time, per Page Six.

In February 2023, a source told TMZ that Anderson, 55, still sends Lee flirty text messages, despite the fact that he is now married to Furlan. The insider also claimed that Lee just wants Anderson to move on.

Brittany Furlan Doesn’t Understand Why Fans Want to See Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee Back Together

Furlan, who married Lee on Valentine’s Day 2019, has spoken about his relationship with Anderson in the past. She previously told People that the public’s fascination with the exes seemed strange to her.

“All the people being like, ‘Oh, they need to be back together. They are each other’s soulmates’ and all this weird s***,” she said. “I’m like, ‘You guys, my husband, if he wanted to be back with her, would be back with her in two seconds.”

Furlan also pointed out that Lee and Anderson split well before she was ever in the picture. “I get that people try to romanticize things that they make up in their head or whatever, but it is really strange,” she added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Not Ready to Date Following Divorce