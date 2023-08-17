Peta Murgatroyd Forced to Clarify Divorce Comment

Peta Murgatroyd is setting the record straight after making a joke about getting a divorce in the caption of one of her recent Instagram Reels. On August 12, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to her Instagram Stories to address the people who took her comments too seriously.

“I just want to be really clear on something. You guys are so sweet. You’re checking in on Maks and I after that video that I posted about packing up the car. Thank you. Number one. We are fine. Number two. The videos that we put out are just meant to be funny, humorous videos. Everything is in jest. Nothing is serious. Maks and I are not getting a divorce,” she said.

“Thanks for all the marriage advice,” she added with a laugh.

Murgatroyd shared another post a little later on.

“Nap time with my Poosh,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo of her and her son in bed. “I gotta say though, and it’s funny… the amount of people who think my reels are serious kills me. The lasagna reel takes the cake. My reels are all in jest…. Everyone needs to take a chill pill and relax,” she continued.

“And no Maks and I are not getting a divorce, we simply find it amusing and hilarious to create these reels for you all,” she concluded.

Peta Murgatroyd Made a Relateable Marriage Joke That Some People Took Seriously

Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, have been upping the social media ante with their content. From sharing choreographed dance videos to funny Reels, this husband and wife team has been keeping fans laughing for months.

However, on August 9, 2023, Murgatroyd shared a video of her and Chmerkovskiy driving in the car with a caption that was meant to be a joke.

“On our way to make ‘magical’ memories at a cottage while pretending we didn’t almost get divorced 3 times while packing up the car,” it read. In the video, both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy acted unhappy, really playing the part.

It didn’t take long for people to comment on the video, the majority finding it totally relateable. However, there were a few people who took it somewhere else.

“Fight all you want but if you guys ever divorce I’m suing you both for breaking my heart! So, don’t EVER say that word! Get back to arguing I love you both so much! My husband and I adore your relationship,” one person wrote.

“No divorce for you two! Wound break my heart as well as those two adorable boys of yours,” someone else said.

Peta Murgatroyd Got Hate Over Another Instagram Joke

On August 11, 2023, Murgatroyd shared a video of her and her son, Shai, cooking in the kitchen together.

“Making sure my son can cook so he’s not impressed by your daughter’s stouffers lasagna,” she captioned the video, which was meant to be funny. Nevertheless, Murgatroyd received quite a bit of backlash for her post.

“Or mayyyybe so he can cook for himself and not expect his wife to do everything??? Tf,” one comment read.

“Or so he’s independent and maybe doesn’t rely on a woman to do everything for him, as most men do,” someone else added.

“This is pretty cringe. How about teaching my son to cook so he’s an equal partner to your daughter,” echoed another Instagram user.

As Murgatroyd pointed out in her Instagram Stories, she wasn’t meaning anything serious by her post and it was meant to be funny.

