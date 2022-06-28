Peta Murgatroyd Shares Big News After Doctor’s Appointment

Peta Murgatroyd has opened up about suffering three miscarriages over the course of two years while trying to get pregnant with her second child.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro spoke with People magazine to share her pregnancy struggles in a candid interview that went live in June 2022.

“I was completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed. I didn’t even know how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health and wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system,” Murgatroyd told the outlet.

Since opening up about the challenges she’s faced, Murgatroyd has been sharing her IVF journey on Instagram. She has posted videos giving herself injections and, on June 27, 2022, she documented a trip to the doctor’s office for an ultrasound.

Murgatroyd Has Several Follicles After Starting IVF

In her interview with People magazine, Murgatroyd said that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy have decided that they want to try IVF in hopes of having a viable pregnancy.

“For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited. I’m in a much happier place. I got answers,” she told People.

After starting the IVF process, Murgatroyd went for an ultrasound so that doctors could see how many follicles she had. She shared a video of the process on Instagram, and the doctor seemed very optimistic.

“You’re making a ton of these follicles,” Dr. Mark Surrey told the couple.

After leaving the appointment, Murgatroyd revealed that there were “11 huge follicles in one ovary and 17 huge follicles in the other.”

“Let’s just have a lot of babies! Let’s have a soccer team, what do you think?” Murgatroyd said.

Fans sent their prayers and positive wishes by way of the comments section.

“Sending you all the love and luck. I had my retrieval in April. Just called my ivf nurse this morning and are looking at starting the prep to transfer in July. This will be our 4th transfer. 2 successful, but they went home to God early. Keep your head up and never lose faith. All the needles, all the meds, all the prayers are just little extra sprinkles of love. We’re in this together with so many others,” one comment read.

“I think it’s so helpful for so many women that you are showing what so many of us go through to have a baby. The IVF process is a truly a team sport! Good luck to all of you! Keep laughing and supporting each other. You’ve got a lot of cheerleaders following your journey,” another person wrote.

Murgatroyd Is Preparing for Egg Retrieval

During the ultrasound, Murgatroyd’s doctor told her that she will need to be seen every day so that they can determine when to do her egg retrieval.

“We gotta get numbers from you everyday,” Dr. Surrey said, telling Murgatroyd that she will need to take it easy for a couple of days. “No exercise, no intercourse,” he told her.

Meanwhile, Murgatroyd’s husband couldn’t get enough of the odd tools in the doctor’s office and filmed them for all to see.

“Umm…those ‘tools’ are NOT ok,” Chmerkovskiy commented on his wife’s post, talking about the ultrasound wand which he filmed for several seconds during the office visit.

