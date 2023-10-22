Peta Murgatroyd Feels ‘More Like Me’ 4 Months After Having Baby Rio

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their second son in June. Murgatroyd is back in the ballroom as a pro for season 32, and she recently opened up about how it is all going.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Feels Balanced Now

In now-expired Instagram Stories from October 20, Murgatroyd shared some insight on how she is feeling four months after having her son, Rio. As Us Weekly detailed, the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran said, “Honestly, I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Murgatroyd explained, “I feel like this 4-month mark, for me, is the mark where I’m kind of back.” The “Dancing with the Stars” dancer added that when she says she’s back, she means, “as in physically, mentally, like, hormonal levels [and] stuff like that.”

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” is Murgatroyd’s 15th season as a pro. As her IMDb page details, she started in season 13 and partnered with Metta World Peace. She won the mirror-ball trophy with partner Donald Driver in season 14, and she won again with Nyle DiMarco in season 22.

Committing to season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” meant that Murgatroyd was returning to the intense routine of rehearsals and performances just 10 weeks after giving birth. At the time, she told E! Online she was returning so quickly because “I miss dance. I miss the show.”

Murgatroyd continued, “It’s only one time a year. And if I can make it work with getting people in to help me out with looking after the kids for a few hours a day, then I’m gonna do it.” She also noted she loves “working and meeting new people.”

Murgatroyd Feels Strong & Active

Luckily, Murgatroyd’s return so soon after giving birth has gone well. She explained in her Instagram Stories, “I feel really good, and I feel up to speed dancing.” She is partnered with “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams for season 32, and fans love their partnership.

“I feel like my body has, you know, shed the baby weight now, and I’m just feeling more like me. So, I think it’s the 4-month mark. Yeah, I feel good,” Murgatroyd detailed.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro also mentioned it took about four months for her to feel herself again after having her first son, Shai, 6. Murgatroyd said of how she feels now, “Yeah, I feel good. I feel active, I feel strong.”

DWTS Fans Are Thrilled Murgatroyd’s Doing Well

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have been quite impressed with Murgatroyd throughout season 32. A recent Instagram post showed her dancing with Chmerkovskiy near the show trailers, and everybody loved it.

One commenter raved, “Peta, you look amazing after recently having a baby!!”

Another added, “Omgosh Peta! You’re a rockstar. I can’t imagine how hard it is to juggle it all but- props!!

Someone else noted, “She seems better. Something about her energy right when the show started she seemed really sad. I know just having a baby and another youngin’ isn’t easy so she is very lucky to have all of you to support her. Keep thriving!”

“I saw the fatigue in her eyes too the first week of DWTS, even a sad look on her face. She is slowly coming back,” a different commenter concurred.