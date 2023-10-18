Peta Murgatroyd Responds to Fan Criticism: ‘No One Loves Barry More Than I Do’

During week 4 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 32, Peta Murgatroyd and “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams danced a jazz routine to “He’s a Tramp” from the Disney movie “Lady and the Tramp.”

Williams and Murgatroyd were one of three couples in danger of elimination at the end of Disney Night. Ultimately, they were declared safe. Instead, Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart were cut.

There was a fair amount of frustration and criticism among DWTS fans after the problematic performance. Murgatroyd herself spoke out in support of her partner after the evening wrapped, though.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Gushed Over Barry Williams

After Williams and Murgatroyd performed, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said it was their best dance of the season. She called out some mistakes and pointed out the lift that didn’t go well, but said he’s always a joy.

Derek Hough called Williams “Barry Sinatra,” and commended him for carrying on despite some mistakes. Bruno Tonioli pointed out that Murgatroyd almost fell on the floor as the trick they attempted fell apart. Their total score was 18 out of 30, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Once Murgatroyd had returned home, she took to her Instagram Stories to share some tidbits with “Dancing with the Stars” fans. She started by thanking the fans who voted for them to keep them in the competition and said she appreciated them.

“This was a tough, rough night and, you know, I didn’t know what was going to happen and you guys just banded together for the love of Barry because he is amazing,” Murgatroyd detailed. She added, “We all love him dearly, especially me.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro told fans she wished everybody could see Williams’ rehearsals because they are “amazing” and “incredible.” Unfortunately, Murgatroyd acknowledged, “Tonight, a lot went wrong.”

The dancer praised her partner for pushing through despite the mistakes, noting he’s a showman. “He finishes on a high note,” Murgatroyd said.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Shared Some Strong Opinions

Some fans perceived that Murgatroyd was annoyed or upset with Williams after the performance, as they received the judges’ critiques and scores. In the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit, people did not mince words.

“She looked so mad afterwards during the judges commentary & in the skybox. Like girl, it’s ok. He’s old,” one Redditor wrote.

“It’s getting annoying because you can tell Barry has it in him to shine. He just needs choreography that suits him. Peta needs to learn to put her ego to the side sometimes,” another shared.

“Barry should not be given lifts period. Someone his age never should. Peta is off her game,” detailed a Redditor in another thread.

“Shame on her for even attempting a life. At his age, and given how he almost dropped her after their other dance, they should not be doing any lifting, holding her up,” insisted a different commenter.

Murgatroyd & Williams Are Excited for Their Paso Doble

In her Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd clarified what viewers perceived as her frustration with Williams. “Yes, you guys are going to see me feel a little and look a little disappointed, because I had seen him nail it time after time after time, every time.”

Murgatroyd added that she just always wants to see Williams have the best show ever, but pointed out it’s live television and, “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out like that.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro insisted they are going to “Come back stronger next week.” The couple will be doing a paso doble for week 5, and she said they’re very excited about it. “Trust me, guys, no one loves Barry more than I do, okay?”

One thing many “Dancing with the Stars” fans may have missed was that one of Murgatroyd’s shoes was coming off of her foot right before she tried the lift with Williams. She did not mention the issue with her shoe in her stories, but it seemed it was one of several factors that caused the issues with their jazz performance.