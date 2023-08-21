Peta Murgatroyd Has a Big Reason to Celebrate: WATCH

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd was ready to celebrate a significant achievement recently. In sharing her excitement with DWTS fans, Murgatroyd made sure to have a bit of fun with it as well.

Murgatroyd recently welcomed her second son with her husband, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The couple already had a son, Shai, and baby brother Rio arrived in June.

Since Rio’s arrival, the couple has been posting a lot of reels on Instagram poking fun at their everyday lives. For the most part, fans seem to be loving them, and the result was something Murgatroyd found quite exciting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Hit 1 Million Followers on Instagram

On August 18, Murgatroyd took to Instagram to thank her fans. “Wow! Unreal 🎉 Thank you each and every one of you! Your girl hit 1M,” the “Dancing with the Stars” entertainer explained. As her Instagram bio shows, after publishing more than 2,150 posts, she has officially gathered one million followers.

The brief video Murgatroyd shared was set to the Kool & the Gang song “Celebration,” and she had gold balloons of “1M” taped on a cabinet in her kitchen. In her caption, she added, “Your constant support and encouragement over the years has meant the world to me.”

She noted that her long-time followers have been with her since she started on “Dancing with the Stars,” and subsequently through “my single girl days 🤪, my breakups 💔, my marriage 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏻 and then the biggest of all…starting our family. I love sharing my life with you all ❤️.”

Murgatroyd Poked Some Fun at Recent Criticism

On August 11, Murgatroyd shared a reel to her Instagram page that riled up some “Dancing with the Stars” fans. The video showed her in the kitchen with Shai, and he was mixing ingredients in a bowl. “Making sure my son can cook so he’s not impressed by your daughter’s stouffers lasagna,” she added in text. Her caption read, “He’s going to need a home cooked meal Felicia.”

While the post received a lot of comments from others who thought the sentiment was hilarious, not everybody felt that way. As Yahoo! Life noted, Murgatroyd got some pushback from both girl moms and Stouffer’s fans.

In her 1 million followers celebration post, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer took the opportunity to make light of the lasagna drama. Murgatroyd wore a bathrobe and took a tray out of the oven that had a box of Stouffer’s lasagna on it.

Murgatroyd whipped her hair around as she turned toward the camera, and in her caption, she teased, “Special thanks to @stouffers of course…if you know you know.” She also explained, “My page reflects the love I have for my family, my career and ultimately the funny side of life…Have a laugh, my reels are rarely serious.”

Chmerkovskiy commented, “I love you for this! 😂😂😂❤️”

Several other “Dancing with the Stars” personalities concurred. Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sabrina Bryan, and Daniella Karagach loved the post, and fans did too.

A fan commented, “You’re literally THEEEE best! So deserved! We love you PETA!”

“You’re def the comic relief we all need,” added another.

“You and Max are such talented dancers, but until your Reels lately I didn’t realize how damn funny you both are!!! Your comic timing is 🔥 and I say think about comedic acting too at some time 🙌, ” shared someone else.