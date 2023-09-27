Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Who She Thinks Will Win Season 32 (Exclusive)

Peta Murgatroyd and her “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 partner Barry Williams took to the dance floor for the first time on the September 26, 2023, premiere.

Murgatroyd and Williams, 68, have already dazzled fans and many are excited to see where the two go from here. But as much as Murgatroyd wants to take home another Mirrorball win, she told Heavy exclusively that she thinks a female celeb will be in the running.

“I think the cast is really great this season,” Murgatroyd told Heavy. “And I think there’s quite a few of them… a lot of the female celebs that can dance and who are coordinated and can do a few things,” she continued.

“So, I think maybe the female celebs are the ones to watch out for,” she added.

The female celebrities competing on season 32 are Alyson Hannigan, Lele Pons, Jamie Lynn Spears, Xochitl Gomez, Mira Sorvino, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Madix.

Here’s what you need to know:

Peta Murgatroyd Praised Barry Williams & Maks Chmerkovskiy Said He’s a ‘Dark Horse’ in the Competition

Murgatroyd may be loving what the other competitors are bringing to the table this season, but she admits that her partner is in “a league of his own.”

“He’s in his own category,” she tells Heavy of the former “Brady Bunch” star. “We are doing our thing. We’re working hard and I couldn’t be prouder of him,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mugatroyd’s husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, called Williams a “dark horse.”

“I think the dark horse in the competition — if you’re going to put your money on someone and you feel like really going after that payout? I think Barry and Peta are the couple,” he tells us.

“I feel like people kind of underestimate them from just seeing the cast. And I think that it’s incorrect. I think that you should be watching out for Barry. Barry’s the man,” he added.

Fans have also been expressing their excitement to see Williams on the cast and many feel that his personality and his dance skills will take him far.

Peta Murgatroyd Tells Heavy Who Her ‘Dream Partner’ Would Be

Murgatroyd, now a mom of two, is looking more for a type of dancer than a particular person when it comes to competing on the show.

“I want somebody who’s just fun to be with,” she tells Heavy exclusively.

“[I want someone] who wants to be there with me. Who knows what they signed up for ’cause a lot of people don’t. You know, they think they can do two hours and walk out the door and go play golf or whatever. And it’s just not like that. The show is so demanding. It’s pretty much, you can’t do anything else. And I just want somebody who wants to be on that journey with me,” she added.

It appears as though Murgatroyd is really happy working with Williams on season 32 and that she may have her dream partner in him.

When Murgatroyd introduced her season 32 partner in an Instagram video, she admitted that she’s “very, very happy.”

READ NEXT: Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Her Dream DWTS Partner