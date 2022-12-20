Pregnant DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Second-Trimester ‘Bumpin’ Update

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared a new second-trimester bump update with her fans.

In the new photos, Arnold poses on the beach in Hawaii, where she is visiting with her family for Christmas.

“Bumpin with baby girl in Hawaii for the week,” Arnold wrote alongside the photos.

Just five weeks ago, Arnold shared her 13-week bump update from Hawaii when she was on vacation with just her husband, Sam Cusick, and their two-year-old daughter Sage.

Arnold Shared Photos From Her Daughter’s First Dance Program

In a separate post, Arnold shared photos of Sage dressed up for her first dance program. Sage was dressed in a santa-themed outfit with pigtails, smiling and spinning around in front of the house.

“Sage had her very first dance program yesterday and it was the sweetest thing ever,” Arnold wrote. “My mama heart is feeling all the feels lately! Trying to soak up every little moment with our cutie that is growing too fast and who before we know it will be a big sister.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” family was quick to comment on the post.

“Is that a new yorker I spot on slide 4?” Pasha Pashkov wrote. “Cutest little santas.”

Sharna Burgess also commented, writing, “Omg I can’t handle it.”

The photos were shared just days after fans warned Arnold about her daughter’s safety when it came to climbing out of her crib during naptime.

Arnold Is One of Four ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Expecting Mothers

Arnold announced her pregnancy in October 2022 after taking a season off “Dancing With the Stars” with the purpose of growing her family.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

In November, Arnold posted her gender reveal, sharing that she and her husband are expecting another baby girl.

“We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so happy that Sage will have a sister,” she captioned a post.

Arnold is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer that is expecting a baby in 2023. Three other “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers are pregnant, and two of them are married to other professional dancers.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Daniella Karagach was the most recent pro to announce her pregnancy with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, who is also a professional dancer.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” she wrote in the post. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first baby. She and her husband, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their baby boy in January 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+. Arnold has not announced if she will be part of the season.