DWTS Alum Takes Special Trip With Son After Sudden Death of Daughter

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum flew to Brazil to meet and spend time with her son’s extended family just months after the tragic death of her daughter.

On April 24, 2023, Presley shared some pictures from her time with her son, Navarone Garibaldi, and his family in South America.

“Had an amazing visit with @nava_rone s family in Brazil!! Such amazing people such a wonderful city, such a wonderful. So much love here. Can’t wait to come back! Beeeiiijos #curitiba,” Presley captioned an Instagram post.

This appears to be the first trip that Presley has taken with her son since Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023.

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in her home and was later pronounced dead, according to TMZ. Doctors concluded that she suffered cardiac arrest. The only daughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley was just 54-years-old. She is survived by her mother and her half-brother as well as her three children; Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood. Lisa Marie Presley was predeceased by her son, Benjamin Keough.

Navarone Garibaldi Was Thankful That His Mother Made the Trip to Brazil

Priscilla Presley welcomed two children in her life; one with Elvis Presley and the other with Marco Garibaldi — Navarone Garibaldi’s father. Priscilla Presley met Marco Garibaldi in 1984 and the two welcomed their only child together in 1987. They stayed together for more than two decades, but eventually went their separate ways in 2006, according to Us Weekly.

Priscilla Presley is very close with her son and the two have made plenty of public appearances together. For example, in October 2022, they walked the red carpet together at the Last Chance for Animals charity event.

On April 25, 2023, Navarone Garibaldi, who is a musician, shared a photo of him and his mom in Brazil.

“Had the best time you mama. So happy I got to show you my favorite place in the world. And I’m happy you love it here,” he captioned the snap.

“Just Landed in Atlanta, now to LA. I had so much fun with you and everyone there! So good to see you happy. Hugs and kisses to all,” Priscilla Presley wrote in the comments.

Fans Are Supportive of Priscilla Presley’s Relationship With Her Son

Priscilla Presley appeared to be having a great time with her son’s family and fans really enjoyed seeing her spending time with loved ones, given the devastating loss of her daughter just months prior.

“Beautiful pictures Priscilla!! I’m so happy you enjoyed your time there!! Navarone has a wonderful family. Have a nice flight back,” one fan commented.

“Love these pics! Navarone looks so happy and i love his Insta lives,” someone else wrote.

“It’s nice to see you enjoying your time in Brazil with your son. Sending you love. You are beautiful as always,” a third Instagram user added.

“You are such a wonderful mother. You were so proud of Lisa and her Presley roots, forever faithful to her father’s memory. Now flying to Brazil with your son to visit his father’s family, accompanying him on his journey. A mother’s love knows no bounds,” a fourth comment read.

