DWTS Alum Pens Tribute to Grandson Who Died by Suicide

On July 12, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley posted a tribute to her grandson, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

“Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me – the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben. Words cannot express how much you are missed ~ Nona,” Presley captioned a photo of a large red rose emoji on her Instagram feed.

Keough was born to Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and her ex-husband, Danny Keough. The third anniversary of Benjamin Keough’s death comes six months after the sudden death of his mother. Both are buried side-by side at Graceland, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Shared Their Condolences With Priscilla Presley

Benjamin Keough was found dead inside his home in Calabasas in July 2020, according to TMZ. After the news broke, a rep for Lisa Marie Presley released a statement.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” the statement read. Indeed, the whole family was left heartbroken, including Priscilla Presley; Benjamin Keough was her only grandson. She is a grandmother to three girls, Riley Keough, and Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Priscilla Presley, who competed on season 6 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Louis van Amstel, received a great deal of love and support from fans who commented on her Instagram post.

“My heart hurts for you and your granddaughters. The girls are very lucky to have such a strong Nona. Hopefully someone is being strong for you,” one person wrote.

“Thinking of you and your family Cilla, you are such an incredibly strong woman we all love you!!” someone else added.

“I met you this year at Chiller and you were so kind, sweet and attentive to your fans…we all mourn the loss of your grandson and daughter….we all wish we can wipe every tear from your eyes,” a third Instagram user said.

Priscilla Presley Has Been Spending Time With Her Family Since Losing Her Grandson & Her Daughter

The past few years have been tough for Priscilla Presley who has lost her grandson, her daughter, and her mother (in 2021).

Over the past few months, Priscilla Presley has been spending time with her family, including her son, Navarone Garcia.

“I’m excited to announce that my son Navarone will be performing with his band ‘Them Guns’ at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on August 23rd at 7pm. The audience will be the first to hear songs off of their new album. I hope you join me at the show. Tickets are limited and I look forward to seeing you all there,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 12, 2023.

About a month prior, Priscilla Presley shared a photo alongside her three granddaughters.

“Happy Graduation girls! You’re now in high school!!!” she captioned the post, congratulating Finley and Harper Lockwood.

And, back in April 2023, Priscilla Presley shared some photos after a trip to Brazil where she spent time with her son and his extended family on his father’s side.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The line is open 24 hours a day.

READ NEXT: Emma Slater Talks ‘Very Rare Journey’ With Former DWTS Partner