Surprise! DWTS Champ Introduces New Girlfriend & They Are Engaged

It’s another “Dancing With the Stars” engagement! Mirrorball winner Rashad Jennings proposed to his girlfriend Destiny and shared the video on Instagram on February 22, 2023.

“Although I have a considerable amount of learning to undertake, I am fortunate to have my entire lifetime to accomplish it,” he captioned the post. He also added “Proverbs 18:22” which reads, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD.”

Most fans had no idea that Jennings even had a girlfriend as he hadn’t previously revealed that he’d been dating anyone and his engagement video made the relationship Instagram official. Jennings has been relatively open about wanting to spend his life with someone, even taking part in the “Celebrity Dating Game” in 2021, according to People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rashad Jennings Got Down on One Knee & Shared the Video of the Proposal on Instagram

Jennings proposed to his girlfriend outside with a full camera crew in tow.

“The last thing I fear is to let another day of my life go by without asking this beautiful woman, Destiny [unintelligible],” Jennings said, getting down on one knee. “To continue to live my life and go another day without doing something,” he continued before his girlfriend interrupted him.

“I’m such an ugly crier,” she said.

“You’re a beautiful crier,” he responded, before continuing on with his speech. “For the rest of my life, I have the intentions and plans… you always ask me my intentions from day one,” he said before mocking his girlfriend. “And I told you they were good,” he said.

“And though I may not be perfect… I have my flaws. I have my ups and downs. And so do you. But through the covenant under God, I look forward to hopefully — because there’s still a question that has to be asked — to learn how to love you like Christ loved the church. Will you marry me?” Jennings said.

“Yes,” Destiny responded. “I hate you so much,” she said while hugging her new fiance. He then got back down on one knee and put the ring on Destiny’s finger.

“This doesn’t feel real,” she said. “I don’t want it,” she added through tears.

Many Fans Congratulated Rashad Jennings on His Engagement in the Comments Section of the Instagram Post

Many fans of the former NFL star, including a few members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family, commented on his video to offer their congratulatory messages.

“Congrats!!!!” ballroom pro Lindsay Arnold wrote.

“Love wins and I love you both sooo freaken much. God bless both of you… #tearsofjoy,” added pro Keo Motsepe.

“Congrats my brother!! Now go memorize 1 Peter 3:7 and put it into practice for the rest of your life and watch God bless you in ways you’ve never dreamt of!!” NFL vet Heath Evans said.

“Awe I am so happy for you Rashad!! What a fun and beautiful at the same time proposal! Woohoo!!!” a fan’s comment read.

